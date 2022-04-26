Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: RR finds witty way to evade Dinesh Karthik; RCB fans redirect it to Jos Buttler

    Dinesh Karthik had blown Rajasthan away with his finishing act during the first meeting between Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier in IPL 2022.

    IPL 2022: RR finds witty way to evade Dinesh Karthik; RCB fans redirect it to Jos Buttler snt
    In a tweet that has gone viral, Rajasthan Royals (RR) have sent Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Dinesh Karthik a cheeky message to evade the wicketkeeper-batter from repeating his heroics in the clash between the two sides earlier this IPL 2022.

    The Sanju Samson-led team were blown apart by DK's whirlwind knock after RR had dismissed stars like captain Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, David Willy and Sherfane Rutherford early. Chasing 174 for the win, Bangalore were five down for just 87 runs. RCB needed 82 runs from 42 balls, with Karthik and Shahbaz at the crease.

    The duo struck a much-needed partnership and orchestrated a match-winning effort. Eventually, RCB chased down the target with five balls to spare. Dinesh Karthik played an inspiring knock of 44 off just 23 balls, and RR has now made a hilarious attempt to prevent the veteran batter from playing Tuesday's match at the MCA Stadium in Pune.

    "Hey @DineshKarthik, seems like there's heavy traffic on the Mumbai-Pune express highway, here's a shorter route," RR had tweeted ahead of the clash against RCB.

    In response, several RCB fans used the same satellite image, tagging the orange cap holder and RR's explosive batter, Jos Buttler, and urged the Englishman to take the suggested route.

    Following his knock against RR in their previous game, RCB's Dinesh Karthik said he had invested a lot into himself coming into the 15th edition of the T20 league, mainly because he felt he could've done a lot more to justify his talent.

    "I made a conscious effort to do justice to myself. Felt I could have done better in the last few years. The way I've trained has been different. I was telling myself I'm not done yet. I have a goal and I want to achieve something," he had said. 

    "We needed 12 runs an over, so you need to figure out what to do. Stay calm, know your game and who you can take on. Made an effort to play white-ball cricket, practice matches and scenarios. Those are the hours you put in when no one sees. The real work is done in the lead-up, which is what I'll give credit to. You have to premeditate in T20, but if it's not there, you have to have the ability to change the shot," DK had added.

    RR's attempt to 'misguide' Karthik isn't likely to be fruitful. But, whether the star wicketkeeper-batter will pull off another supershow on Tuesday night or not remains to be seen.

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 4:51 PM IST
