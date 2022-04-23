IPL 2022: Ban umpire Nitin Menon trends after no ball controversy mars RR's win over DC

During Friday's clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals, an all-new controversy unfolded as the on-field umpires refused to take help from the third umpire over a potential no-ball decision.

Mumbai's Wankhede stadium witnessed a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals on Friday. What began with Jos Buttler's 'freak' show as he slammed his 3rd century of the tournament ended with late-night drama that saw an all-new controversy unfold over a potential no-ball decision.

Rajasthan Royals set a massive target of 223 for Delhi Capitals to chase. The Rishabh Pant-led side saw a few brilliant starts, but none could capitalise as the game looked comfortable in RR's kitty. However, DC needed 36 off six balls in the last over, and Rovman Powell appeared set to ruin Rajasthan's celebrations as he slammed three consecutive sixes off the first three deliveries bowled by Obed McCoy.

The third ball appeared to be above the hip, and the DC camp jumped out of their seats, furious that the umpires did not give it a no-ball. What angered captain Rishabh Pant further was that the legitimacy of the delivery was not referred to the third umpire.

With the on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, maintaining that their decision was final, Pant signalled to Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to come off the field. However, both the umpires prevented the batters from leaving the field. Then, Pant sent Pravin Amre from the coaching staff onto the field to have a word with the umpires, but all this drama went in vain as it cost the Delhi Capitals the momentum that Powell had built to lose the game by 15 runs eventually.

The last-over drama has drawn mixed responses from cricket lovers. While some have strongly criticised the DC skipper for his antics in the dugout, a few believed that it was a poor decision from the umpires.

Legendary England cricketer Kevin Pietersen said, "This is cricket, not football. You cannot be doing that."

KP added that such drama would not have happened had DC head coach Ricky Ponting been with the team for this match. The Australian couldn't be with the DC team as one of his family members had tested positive for Covid-19.

"I don't think that would have happened if Ricky Ponting was there. I don't think that would have happened at all. Jos Buttler has every right to walk up to Rishabh Pant and say, 'hey, what on earth are you doing?'. For them to send one of their coaches to actually go on to the field and think that that was right, I don't think that was the correct behaviour. We play the gentleman's game and people make mistakes…" Pietersen said.

After the match, Pant himself admitted that some of his actions weren't right but he also maintained that what happened with the Delhi team was also unfair.

"In the end, Powell gave us a chance," he told Pommie Mbangwa in the post-match briefing with the host broadcaster. "I thought that no-ball could have been precious for us. I thought we could have checked that no-ball, but [that is] not in my control. Yes, disappointed, but can't do much about it."

The DC camp had been left "frustrated" by the umpires' refusal to refer the legality of that third delivery, Pant said. "Everyone in the ground saw it. I think third umpire should have interfered in between and said that was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself."

This was the fourth defeat in seven matches for the Capitals, who remain 6th in the IPL 2022 points table.

