IPL 2022: RCB skipper Du Plessis stresses on need to hold on to chances after loss against PBKS

Following Punjab Kings' (PBKS) 5-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash on Sunday, the latter's skipper Faf du Plessis expressed disappointment over his team's performance and stressed the need to hold on to chances if they have to win big.

PBKS scored 208/5 in 19 overs in reply to RCB's 205/2 to register a five-wicket win in Match-3 of the IPL 2022 played at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai. Faf du Plessis' 88-run knock off 57-balls and Virat Kohli's unbeaten 41 off 29 balls went on to set a massive target for Punjab, but Mayank Agarwal led side chased down the target in 19 overs.

Also read: IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

"I think the batting was really good. The catches towards the end. Odean Smith was 25 off eight balls. I think we probably dropped him on 10. After that, we are looking at some tailenders coming in. The cliche of catches wins watches. There was a bit of dew out there, a tough night for the bowlers, but I thought they were pretty decent with the wet ball. Small margins, but they chased it down really well. They had a really good powerplay," said Du Plessis in a post-match presentation.

"The ball skidded on a bit more in the second innings, and then we pulled it back beautifully. We did a lot of good things in the middle. But you know what Odean Smith can do to you. So you got to hold on to those chances. Even the other guy, Shahrukh Khan, didn't really nail it tonight until the last couple of balls. So a completely different game if you hold on to those chances. I am tired!" the RCB captain added.

Also read: IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings' all-rounder Odean Smith said that his team needs to have the belief that they can win the IPL crown. "We were stressing on having a good start. We just needed to have that belief. Didn't go so well with the bowling. I need to work on a few things. Batting was good as I helped my team to win," said Smith in a post-match presentation.

"It was all about execution, and I couldn't, and that's why it went haywire. Punjab hasn't won the title so far, but we need to have the belief. We watched '14 peaks', 13 remain for us," the West Indian added.