IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals' meme irks captain Sanju Samson; sparks frenzy

Rajasthan Royals have issued an official statement after their captain Sanju Samson was unhappy with the IPL team's latest social media prank on Twitter.

Just a day before the Indian Premier League (2022) kick starts, Rajasthan Royals have landed themselves in a soup with its captain Sanju Samson. The wicketkeeper-batter was unimpressed with the franchise's social media team after posting an edited photograph of him sitting in the team bus and a caption that read, "“Kya khoob lagte ho."

Taking offence to this social media post, Samson responded to Twitter and said, "Its ok for friends to do all this, but teams should be professional.." After this, Samson even unfollowed Rajasthan on Twitter.

Rajasthan Royals have issued an official statement after their captain Sanju Samson was unhappy with the IPL team's latest social media prank on Twitter. The franchise has made it abundantly clear that following this latest goof-up, they will change their approach and revamp the team that manages their social media account.

"In the light of today's event, we will be making changes to our approach and team on Social media. Everything is well within the squad as the boys prepare for SRH," a statement issued by Rajasthan Royals read.

"The management will revisit our strategy and appoint a new team in due course. We realise that this is IPL season, and fans want teams to post updates regularly. We will find temporary solutions in the interim," it added.

Following this incident, Rajasthan Royals and Sanju Samson fans took to Twitter to express their viewpoint. While some called out the franchise for crossing the line regarding their captain, a few believed that Samson should not take such posts seriously. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

It is pertinent to mention here that recently, the franchise's new recruitment, Yuzvendra Chahal made headlines after the player availed the access to team's verified Twitter handle for a brief period of time. Rajasthan Royals take on SunRisers Hyderabad in their opening match on March 29. Read More

IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals squad:

Sanju Samson (captain), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Riyan Parag, KC Cariappa, Navdeep Saini, Obed McCoy, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Karun Nair, Dhruv Jurel, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Shubham Garhwal, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Daryl Mitchell.