IPL 2022: 'Hacker' Chahal's googly on Rajasthan Royals' captaincy leaves fans in a tizzy

Rajasthan Royals' tweet naming new recruit Yuzvendra Chahal as their 'new captain' for the IPL 2022 sparked confusion among fans of the franchise.

Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday took to Twitter to announce new recruit, Yuzvendra Chahal, as their 'new captain' for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, sending fans of the franchise into a spin. While supporters of the Rajasthan-based team went berserk over the tweet, it was later revealed that their official account was 'hacked' by the spinner, who announced himself as the captain.

Chahal, who was not retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), for whom he played for seven years, was bought by RR in the IPL 2022 mega auction held last month for Rs 6.5 crores.

Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rajasthan will prepare base for next 5-6 years - Samson

It all started with RR tweeting a funny video of the leggie ordering food. Chahal replied to the video, saying that he would 'hack' the franchise's Twitter account. In response to Chahal's tweet captioned, "Yeah account hack kar dunga ab mai", the team's official handle shared an Anil Kapoor meme that said, "Aap jo bol rahe hai vo behes ke liye, sunne ke liye acha hai. Lekin practical nahi hai."

Moments later, the spinner thanked RR CEO Jake Lush McCrum for handing over the Twitter credentials of Rajasthan Royals, followed by a tweet on the franchise's account that read, "RR me twitter account me in login kar Diya hai … bola tha admin job pange mat Lena."

In no time, 'hacker' Chahal, who is known for his witty and funny videos, bowled a googly that must have left Sanju Samson stumped. A tweet was posted declaring the spinner as the ,side's new captain along with a shabby and blurry photo. Even Sanju Samson, the real captain of the RR, congratulated Chahal, to which the RR account, in the hands of the leggie, termed him 'jealous'.

Then the account tweeted a photo of Chahal batting, and if the tweet got more than 1000 retweets, Chahal would open the batting with Jos Buttler in IPL 2022. Next, a video that said Chahal is the reason why the moon is spinning around the Earth was posted, leaving fans of the franchise in splits.

An hour later, while fans continued to remain confused, a tweet that read, "Where are you my love @ashwinravi99 💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗💗 no calls no texts koi or hai kya aapki life mein? 😭😭😒😒" was posted.

Veteran Indian spinner R Ashwin replied moments later along with a photograph and a caption that said, "Thought I would just quietly blend in😂. I am here now."

The witty romantic exchanges between the two continued with RR's account, in the hands of Chahal, saying, "AAP pink mein cutie lagoge 💗💗💗💗💗," to which the spinner replied asking if he should return the blue cap.

Apart from this, Chahal also posted several other tweets, leaving those fans who knew the leggie was behind the prank confused and those aware in splits. Here's a look at some of the other tweets 'hacker' Chahal posted.

Chahal is one of the most successful leg-spinners in the Indian Premier League and much of his success came for the RCB team, as he has 139 wickets in 114 IPL matches at an economy of 7.59.