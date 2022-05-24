IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6, social media praises

It was sensational batting for former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR), especially opener Jos Buttler, against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, RR posted a solid total of 188/6, thanks to Buttler's knock of a 56-ball 89. His innings included 12 fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 158.93. He was lucky enough to keep batting as long as he could, as there were three to four chances of him getting dismissed that went pegging. In the meantime, social media was all-praise from the Englishman.

As for the innings, Buttler could not even manage his half-century by the 15th over. He scored his 15th IPL 50 by the 17th over. Thereon, he was explosive all-around, while he was dismissed off a run out in the final over. As a result, he has played the best innings against GT by any batter so far.

Besides, Buttler has also become the sixth-highest run-scorer in an IPL season, collecting 718 runs so far. Besides him, skipper Sanju Samson played a decent knock of a 26-ball 47. Devdutt Padikkal (28) was the only other batter to get to double figures, while Buttler and Samson had the best stand of 68 for the second wicket. Four bowlers claimed a wicket for GT, with leg-spinner Rashid Khan being laboriously economical.

Brief scores: RR 188/6 (Buttler-89, Samson- 47; Pandya- 1/14) vs GT.