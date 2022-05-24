IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

It was a thrill and delight at the same time, as new side Gujarat Titans (GT) hammered former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Qualifier 1 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoffs. Played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday, GT scripted a convincing seven-wicket win with just three balls to spare to book its spot in the final, which will be played on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Skipper Hardik Pandya and David Miller played pivotal roles with the bat, while for RR, it gets a chance more in Qualifier 2 in Ahmedabad on Friday. Consequently, the netizens ran amok with his incredible win by GT.

Winning the toss, Pandya opted to bowl, as RR started shakily, losing Yashasvi Jaiswal (3) to pacer Yash Dayal in the second over of the powerplay, with 11 runs on the board. However, fellow opener Jos Buttler (89) and skipper Sanju Samson (47) added 68 for the second wicket before the latter fell to spinner Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore in the tenth. But Buttler maintained his composure along with Devdutt Padikkal (28) and contributed 37 more for the third wicket before the latter was bowled over by pacer Pandya in the 15th, at 116.

Thereon, Buttler gathered steam and went slam-bang all around the park. Along with Shimron Hetmyer (4), he put on 45 more for the fourth wicket, while the opener scored his 15th IPL half-century at this time before seamer Mohammed Shami sent the former packing in the 19th. Eventually, Buttler was run out in the final over, while RR finished on a convincing total of 188/6.

For GT, four bowlers bagged a wicket each, with leg-spinner Rashid Khan being the most economical of all. In reply, GT suffered an early setback in the second ball, with Wriddhiman Saha (0) falling to pacer Trent Boult at no score. Nevertheless, his opening partner, Shubman Gill (35), along with Matthew Wade (35), contributed 72 for the second wicket, keeping GT well within the chase.

In the eighth, Gill was unfortunately run out, while Wade departed 13 runs later in the tenth to pacer Obed McCoy. However, Pandya and Miller (68*) took total control of the chase, contributing to an unbeaten 106-run partnership for the fourth wicket. At this time, Miller struck his 12th IPL 50, while with 16 needed off the last over, he hammered three successive sixes to pacer Prasidh Krishna to book GT's place in the final by seven wickets, with three balls to spare. For RR, only a couple of bowlers claimed a wicket each, while leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal did well in terms of economy.

Brief scores: RR 188/6 (Buttler-89, Samson- 47; Pandya- 1/14) vs GT 191/3 in 19.3 overs (Gill- 35, Wade- 35, Pandya- 40*, Miller- 68; Boult- 1/38) by seven wickets.