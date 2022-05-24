Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Tuesday, Gujarat Titans takes on Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2022 playoffs. Here is the predicted Fantasy XI, along with the probables and other details.

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat-Rajasthan Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published May 24, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 playoffs will be played between table-topper new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and second-placed former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). It takes place at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Tuesday. This game is not a knockout, to be precise. The winner will book its berth in the final, to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. However, the loser will have another shot in Qualifier 2, to be played in Ahmedabad on Friday, against the Eliminator's winner. In the meantime, we predict and present the ultimate Fantasy XI for this tie, along with the probable XI and other match details.

    Batters - David Miller, Shubman Gill and Abhinav Manohar
    Gill will be decent as an opener, while Manohar will stabilise the middle-order, whereas Miller will be killing it with his finishing abilities.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Playoffs - GT vs RR (Qualifier 1)

    Wicketkeepers - Wriddhiman Saha, Jos Buttler (c) and Sanju Samson
    Saha and Buttler are pivotal here for their dominance at the top, while Samson would be a decent fit in the middle. Buttler's reliability makes him the skipper.

    All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin and Hardik Pandya
    Ashwin has been heavily effective with his off-spins, while he can also spin the yarn with the bat and act as a finisher. Pandya has a similar story as Ashwin, while he will be marginally decent with his pace bowling.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan
    Chahal and Rahis are nailing it with their leg-spins, while the former's comprehensive effectiveness in IPL 2022 makes him Buttler's deputy. On the other hand, Shami is a must-have for his lethal seam bowling.

    Probable XI
    GT:     Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade/Alzarri Joseph/Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Mohammed Shami.
    RR: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Why is Sourav Ganguly unfazed by Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma's poor run?

    Match details
    Date and day:     May 24, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Eden Stadium, Kolkata
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: GT wins with a better form

    Last Updated May 24, 2022, 6:08 PM IST
