IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB: Fans lose it as Rajat Patidar's ton puts Bangalore on top

It turned out to be a volcanic batting show by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, RCB's batting show was headlined by uncapped Indian Rajat Patidar, who slammed his sensational maiden IPL century, playing an unbeaten knock of 112. The ton put RCB on top and has made the side the favourites to knock LSG out. He scored his ton off 49 deliveries, which included 11 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of nearly 200.00. Consequently, fans lost it over his magical innings.

With this century, Patidar scripted some records:

He is the fifth RCBian to play a 50-plus innings in the IPL Playoffs.

It is the highest score by an uncapped player, and for RCB, in the playoffs.

He is the fifth player to hit a ton in the playoffs.

He is the fourth uncapped batter to slam a century in the tournament.

He is the second non-opener to score a ton in the playoffs.

He has also scored the fastest ton by an uncapped player in the competition.

As for the innings, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to field, citing the wet conditions. However, it turned out to be a good toss to lose for RCB, as Patidar and Dinesh Karthik nailed the LSG bowlers in the second half of the innings, while their partnership was worth 92 runs. Except for pacer Dushmantha Chameera, the other four LSG bowlers claimed a wicket each, with RCB finishing on a hefty total of 207/4.

Brief scores: RCB 207/4 (Patidar- 112*, Karthik- 37*; Mohsin- 1/25) vs LSG.