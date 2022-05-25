Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB: Fans lose it as Rajat Patidar's ton puts Bangalore on top

    On Wednesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore is facing off against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022 Playoffs Eliminator. Rajat Patidar's ton has made RCB the favourites to knock LSG out.

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), Indian Premier League, LSG vs RCB: Fans lose it as Rajat Patidar 100 puts Royal Challengers Bangalore on top against Lucknow-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Kolkata, First Published May 25, 2022, 10:11 PM IST

    It turned out to be a volcanic batting show by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) against new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Being played at the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata on Wednesday, RCB's batting show was headlined by uncapped Indian Rajat Patidar, who slammed his sensational maiden IPL century, playing an unbeaten knock of 112. The ton put RCB on top and has made the side the favourites to knock LSG out. He scored his ton off 49 deliveries, which included 11 fours and six sixes at a strike rate of nearly 200.00. Consequently, fans lost it over his magical innings.

    With this century, Patidar scripted some records:

    • He is the fifth RCBian to play a 50-plus innings in the IPL Playoffs.
    • It is the highest score by an uncapped player, and for RCB, in the playoffs.
    • He is the fifth player to hit a ton in the playoffs.
    • He is the fourth uncapped batter to slam a century in the tournament.
    • He is the second non-opener to score a ton in the playoffs.
    • He has also scored the fastest ton by an uncapped player in the competition.

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Playoffs - LSG vs RCB (Eliminator)

    As for the innings, LSG skipper KL Rahul opted to field, citing the wet conditions. However, it turned out to be a good toss to lose for RCB, as Patidar and Dinesh Karthik nailed the LSG bowlers in the second half of the innings, while their partnership was worth 92 runs. Except for pacer Dushmantha Chameera, the other four LSG bowlers claimed a wicket each, with RCB finishing on a hefty total of 207/4.
    Brief scores: RCB 207/4 (Patidar- 112*, Karthik- 37*; Mohsin- 1/25) vs LSG.

    Last Updated May 25, 2022, 10:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Here is how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT Gujarat Titans reaching final-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Here's how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT reaching final

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), Indian Premier League, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Eliminator), LSG vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2024: A baseball stadium being considered as potential venue in USA?

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Hardik Pandya-David Miller cruise Gujarat into final against Rajasthan; netizens run amok-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Pandya-Miller cruise Gujarat into final; netizens run amok

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), Indian Premier League, GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6 against Gujarat, social media praises-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 1), GT vs RR: Lucky Jos Buttler steers Rajasthan to 188/6, social media praises

    Recent Stories

    Cannes 2022 Deepika Padukone orange gown becomes a laughingstock here why drb

    Deepika Padukone’s orange gown becomes a laughingstock; here why

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again-ayh

    East Bengal ropes in Emami Group as new investor after CM Mamata Banerjee intervenes again

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch - gps

    Furious sloth bear chases tiger in Tadoba Tiger Reserve; watch

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo drb

    Meet Jack mama aka Rangayana Raghu from Wheelchair Romeo

    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Here is how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT Gujarat Titans reaching final-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: Here's how Hardik Pandya and son Agastya feel about GT reaching final

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon