    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: World No.1 T20 bowler Hasaranga returns to RCB; Rs 10.75 sale shocks fans

    After a few rounds of intense bidding, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was finally picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 10.75 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 12, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
    After a few rounds of intense bidding, Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was finally picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday. The World No. 1 T20 bowler, whose base price was Rs 1 crore, emerged as one of the most sought-after players. He played as a replacement player for RCB in the last edition.

    Sunrisers Hyderabad, Punjab Kings and RCB were the teams that locked horns in an intense bidding session before the unfortunate incident of auctioneer Hugh Edmeades' sudden collapse interrupted the auction. After the bidding process was resumed with Charu Sharma taking over from the veteran auctioneer, Wanindu Hasaranga was lapped up by the Bangalore-based franchise.

    Although the Sri Lanka player has a very little experience in IPL so far, his return to RCB has got fans excited, with the franchise leading from the front welcoming the spinner back into the family.

    During India's tour to Sri Lanka in July last year, Hasaranga grabbed the limelight after winning the player of the series award. The Sri Lankan also played a leading role for his team to win the T20I series 2-1. In the IPL 2021 UAE leg, RCB picked Hasaranga as a replacement player for Adam Zampa. He played two matches in the tournament and remained wicket-less. However, the spinner emerged as the top wicket-taker in the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 later.

    Last Updated Feb 12, 2022, 4:19 PM IST
