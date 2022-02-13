  • Facebook
    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull joins DC; Delhiites welcome hero home

    India's U-19 World Cup 2022 winning captain Yash Dhull was bought by Delhi Capital for Rs 50 lakhs on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
    India's U-19 World Cup 2022 winning captain Yash Dhull was bought by Delhi Capital for Rs 50 lakhs on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. The Delhi Capitals was the only one to bid for the young hero initially before Punjab Kings joined in the mix. A couple of bids from both teams doubled his value before his home franchise picked him up.

    Fans of the Delhi Capitals expressed joy over their home hero joining the team, with the Blue Army taking to Twitter to welcome their new DC star.

    Dhull is currently with the Delhi Ranji Trophy squad, whom he joined right after returning from the victorious U-19 World Cup campaign in the Caribbean. In an interview with PTI recently, the soft-spoken cricketer had said he hopes to climb up the ladder at the highest level, setting an 18-month target to play for Team India.

    "That is my target, but If I am not able to do that in the 18-month time frame, I will keep working hard till I attain my goal," Dhull said.

    The 19-year-old is the third captain from Delhi to win the title after Virat Kohli and Unmukt Chand, who had contrasting career graphs post their exploits in the U-19 World Cup.

    The skipper impressed fans with his range of strokes, strike rotation and the tempo of his innings in the Caribbean, where he overcame COVID-19 to take his team past the finishing line. The highlight of his U-19 World Cup campaign was the hundred against Australia in the semi-finals when he produced a spectacular knock under pressure.

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 3:40 PM IST
