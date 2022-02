IPL 2022 Mega Auction: How the 10 franchises shaped up heading into Day 2

The 2022 IPL Mega Auction continues into Day 2 on Sunday. Day 1 on Saturday was entertaining, with 74 players being sold. Here's how the ten teams have shaped up so far.

On Sunday, Day 2 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction continues at the ITC Galeria Hotel in Bengaluru. With 74 players getting sold so far, over 100 players went under the hammer on Saturday, Day 1. With 500 more scheduled to go under the hammer, the accelerated process could see the list being curtailed, but the intensity is set to prevail. In the meantime, check out below how the teams have shaped up heading into Day 2.