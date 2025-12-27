Image Credit : Getty

England, led by Ben Stokes, finally put an end to their 15-year Test match winless streak against Australia with a thrilling four-wicket win over Australia in a two-day Boxing Day Test of the ongoing Ashes 2025 series at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday, December 27. This was the first Test win for England in Australia since January 2011 at SCG, ending their 18-Test match winless streak Down Under.

After bundling out Australia for 132 in the second innings, England were set a 175-run target to chase on Day 2 of the MCG Test. The visitors managed to wrap up the match in the span of two days by chasing down the target in 32.2 overs, sealing a historic win that ended England’s years of frustration for a victory on Australian soil.

Jacob Bethell led the run chase with an innings of 40 off 46 balls, while Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34), and Harry Brook (18*) played vital supporting roles to guide England to a famous Ashes victory in Melbourne.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key takeaways from England’s historic Test win at MCG.