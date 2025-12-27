England ended an 18-Test winless streak in Australia with a historic four-wicket Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test win at the MCG, chasing 175 in two days. Josh Tongue starred with the ball, supported by key batting, first Test win Down Under since 2011.

England finally put an end to the 15-year and 18-Test match winless streak on Australian soil with a four-wicket victory over Australia in the two-day Ashes 2025 Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, December 27. The last time England won a Test match in Australia was in January 2011 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG).

After bundling out Australia for 132 in the second innings, England were set a 175-run target to chase on Day 2 of the MCG Test. The visitors managed to wrap up the match in the span of two days by chasing down the target in 32.2 overs, sealing a historic win that ended England’s years of frustration for a victory on Australian soil. Jacob Bethell led the run chase with an innings of 40 off 46 balls, while Zak Crawley (37), Ben Duckett (34), and Harry Brook (18*) played vital supporting roles to guide England to a famous Ashes victory in Melbourne.

England batters complemented the efforts of their bowlers, who bundled out Australia twice in just two days. Josh Tongue was the standout bowler with seven wickets across both innings, while Brydon Carse’s four-wicket haul in the second innings proved decisive in dismantling Australia’s batting. Skipper Ben Stokes marshalled his pace attack brilliantly to ensure England maintained relentless pressure on the hosts

England’s Chase Down Target Despite Minor Hiccups

Chasing a modest 178-run target, which would have gone either way given the way both sides struggled with the bat early on, England openers Zak Crawley and Ben Duckett resorted to a ‘Bazball’ approach, giving the visitors a blazing start to the run chase. Duckett was the commander of the ‘Bazball’ as he raced England to 51/0 in just 6.5 overs.

Crawley and Duckett stitched a 51-run opening partnership before the latter’s dismissal for 34. Thereafter, Zak Crawley was joined by Brydon Carse, who had a short stay at the crease before he was dismissed for 6 at 65/2. After Carse’s dismissal, Jacob Bethell walked in to bat and joined England opener to carry on the visitors’ run chase, as they needed 110 runs to win with a session left. After the Tea break, the momentum began to tilt towards England as Crawley and Bethell steadied the run chase, smartly rotating the strike, and punishing the loose deliveries.

After Crawley’s dismissal, there were minor hiccups as England lost Jacob Bethell, followed by Joe Root and Ben Stokes in the middle overs, reducing the visitors to 165/6. Australia was looking to seize an advantage from here by triggering a collapse that could swing the contest back in their favour.

Needing just 10 runs with a few overs left for Day 2 to conclude, Harry Brook and Jamie Smith ensured that England wrap up the run chase before stumps rather than dragging the game into a third day, calmly guiding England past the finish line to seal a historic Ashes win at the MCG. Just one run away from victory, Brook struck a boundary off Jyle Richardson to bring up the winning runs, England’s first Test victory on Australian soil in 15 years.

England’s Drought-Breaking Win in Australia Leaves Internet Buzzing

England successfully ended the long hunt for their first Test win on Australian soil since January 2011, sparking a massive reaction on social media, with fans and former cricketers hailing the Ben Stokes-led side for bouncing back after three consecutive Test losses, which resulted in the Ashes series defeat.

Taking to their X handles (formerly Twitter), Former England captain Michael Vaughan and cricket enthusiasts applauded the Three Lions' resilience to make a comeback with a historic Test win that ended their 15–year wait for victory in Australia. Massive support from the Barmy Army did not go unnoticed.

Interestingly, when England last won a Test match on Australian soil in January 2011, none of their current players were part of it, highlighting just how long the wait had been and underscoring the significance of this generation’s achievement in finally breaking the 18-Test winless streak Down Under.

England will head into the fifth and final Test of the Ashes 2025 series with an aim of building on this momentum, looking to finish the series on a high note and restore pride after a challenging campaign.