IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

Uncapped Rahul Tripathi, who had a base price of Rs 40 lakh, was sold to SunRisers Hyderabad for a whopping Rs 8.50 crore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

One of the biggest reasons behind Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) incredible comeback in IPL 2021 was the form of Rahul Tripathi. The right-handed batter managed to score 397 runs in 14 games at an impressive strike rate of 140.28.

Following this surprise move from KKR to SRH, Rahul Tripathi, who is now an IPL 'millionaire', was welcomed by the Orange Army with the franchise announcing it's time to party!

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders posted a message thanking Rahul Tripathi for his brilliant contribution towards team.

Earlier today, India all-rounder Shardul Thakur was signed by Delhi Capitals for Rs 10.75 crores, while wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of IPL (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians today. Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh.

Indian pacer Deepak Chahar returned to Chennai Super Kings richer as the franchise spent as big as Rs 14 crore on him. Among others, Indian veteran wicket-keepers had mixed fortunes as Dinesh Karthik went to Royal Challengers Bangalore for Rs 6.75 crore while Wriddhiman Saha failed to attract any bidders.

All-rounder Krunal Pandya was acquired by Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 8.25 crores, while Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh was sold to Delhi Capitals for Rs 6.50 crores. Sri Lanka spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was picked up by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 10.75 crore. India all-rounder Deepak Hooda was sold to Lucknow Super Giants for Rs 5.75 crore, while Harshal Patel was picked up by RCB for Rs 10.75 crore.

Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive buys at an IPL 2022 mega auction.

