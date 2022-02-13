IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahane joins KKR; fans welcome 'Jinks' in Galaxy of Knights

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. After a couple of uneventful seasons with the Delhi Capitals, the 33-year-old will be eager to turn his IPL career around with the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise.

KKR fans took to Twitter to welcome Jinks in the Galaxy of Knights following this news. Meanwhile, Rahane expressed joy over joining the KKR family and expressed confidence over the team's performance in the upcoming season.

Rahane was part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the early years. However, it was only until he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2012 did the veteran Test batter get opportunities to showcase his talent in IPL. Rahane has played all 16 matches during the season and amassed 560 runs, including his maiden IPL ton.

The 33-year-old represented Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons when the team were banned from the showpiece event for two years. In IPL 2016, Rahane scored 480 runs with six fifties. He was purchased by the team again at the 2018 auction but was not as effective. However, during IPL 2019, he scored his second IPL ton.

Rahane was transferred to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 season and was retained for the subsequent year. However, he managed only one fifty across the two seasons and was released ahead of the IPL mega auction.

Rahane will now join teammate Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday.