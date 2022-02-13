  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahane joins KKR; fans welcome 'Jinks' in Galaxy of Knights

    Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. 

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahane joins KKR; fans welcome 'Jinks' in Galaxy of Knights
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 13, 2022, 12:37 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 1 crore on Day 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction in Bengaluru on Sunday. After a couple of uneventful seasons with the Delhi Capitals, the 33-year-old will be eager to turn his IPL career around with the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise.

    Click to follow the latest updates from IPL 2022 Mega Auction, Day 2

    KKR fans took to Twitter to welcome Jinks in the Galaxy of Knights following this news. Meanwhile, Rahane expressed joy over joining the KKR family and expressed confidence over the team's performance in the upcoming season.

    Rahane was part of Mumbai Indians (MI) in the early years. However, it was only until he was purchased by Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2012 did the veteran Test batter get opportunities to showcase his talent in IPL. Rahane has played all 16 matches during the season and amassed 560 runs, including his maiden IPL ton.

    The 33-year-old represented Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) in the 2016 and 2017 IPL seasons when the team were banned from the showpiece event for two years. In IPL 2016, Rahane scored 480 runs with six fifties. He was purchased by the team again at the 2018 auction but was not as effective. However, during IPL 2019, he scored his second IPL ton.

    Rahane was transferred to Delhi Capitals ahead of the IPL 2020 season and was retained for the subsequent year. However, he managed only one fifty across the two seasons and was released ahead of the IPL mega auction.

    Rahane will now join teammate Shreyas Iyer, who was bought by KKR for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore on Saturday. Read more

    Last Updated Feb 13, 2022, 1:23 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shahrukh Khan reunites with Preity Zinta; PBKS welcome their 'King'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shahrukh Khan reunites with Preity Zinta; PBKS welcome their 'King'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Rahul Tripathi joins SRH; Orange Army welcomes 'millionaire'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Shardul Thakur joins Delhi Capitals; CSKians thank the 'Lord' for memories

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

    Recent Stories

    Valentine Day: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls special gift from late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja RCB

    Valentine's Day: Meghana Raj breaks down as she recalls special gift from late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja

    WHO issues alert on Long COVID symptoms include shortness of breath heart issues more gcw

    WHO sounds alarm over Long COVID after Omicron; cautions on signs to watch out

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    IPL 2022 Mega Auction: Show must go on, says auctioneer Edmeades after mid-event collapse

    Punjab Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal a liar has come to loot Punjab says CM Channi gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal a liar, has come to loot Punjab, says CM Channi

    Mouni Roy looks hot, shows off her shakha-pola in slip dress (Pictures) RCB

    Mouni Roy looks hot, shows off her shakha-pola in slip dress (Pictures)

    Recent Videos

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore gcw

    Andhra Pradesh police burns 2 lakh kg of ganja worth Rs 200 crore

    Video Icon
    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks-ycb

    Hijab row hits Bengaluru school after teacher allegedly makes derogatory remarks

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC Match Highlights (Game 88): Sunil Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 88): Chhetri scores 50 ISL goals, HFC surpasses BFC 2-1

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 5 most expensive uncapped players to date

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022 Mega Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date-ayh

    IPL Auction: The 10 most expensive Indian players to date

    Video Icon