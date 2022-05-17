IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

Delhi Capitals have taken a major step towards qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 17 runs.

Delhi Capitals (DC) chances of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) playoffs received a significant boost after they registered a 17-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

A well-played half-century from Mitchell Marsh alongside a spectacular 4-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur ensured the Delhi franchise clinched a comprehensive win.

PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl first. The 2014 runners-up began the game with a dream start as Liam Livingstone dismissed lethal opening batter David Warner for a golden duck.

However, the Australian icon's early departure did not rattle the team as Sarfaraz Khan scored a quick 32 off 16 balls, leaving PBKS on a tight rope before Arshdeep Singh ended his cameo.

But it was Mitchell Marsh, who continued from where he had left in his previous match against Rajasthan Royals, as he registered his second successive half-century. His 63 off 48 balls proved to be instrumental as it helped the Rishabh Pant side post a total of 159.

Liam Livingstone was the pick of Punjab bowlers as the English all-rounder ended with a three-wicket haul.

PBKS' chase got off to a flying start as Jonny Bairstow raced off the mark with 28 off 15 balls. However, his dismissal at the hands of Anrich Nortje began a batting collapse for the Mayank Agarwal-led side.

A double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur changed the complexion of the clash as explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa departed one after the other.

The spinners took over following Thakur's exploits, and Punjab failed to read Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

Young wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma once again impressed, but his knock of 44 went in vain. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar also hit a couple of big knocks towards the end to reduce Delhi's margin of victory. However, DC could only manage 142 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

But it was Shardul Thakur who delivered what he was expected to do when DC picked him up in February's mega auction. And fans of the all-rounder took to Twitter to hail the 'Lord'. Here's a look at some of the reactions: