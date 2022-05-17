Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS

    Delhi Capitals have taken a major step towards qualifying for the IPL 2022 playoffs as they thrashed Punjab Kings by 17 runs.

    IPL 2022: 'Lord is back' - Fans applaud Shardul Thakur after DC's win over PBKS snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published May 17, 2022, 12:21 AM IST

    Delhi Capitals (DC) chances of reaching the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022) playoffs received a significant boost after they registered a 17-run win over Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium on Monday.

    A well-played half-century from Mitchell Marsh alongside a spectacular 4-wicket haul from Shardul Thakur ensured the Delhi franchise clinched a comprehensive win.

    PBKS skipper Mayank Agarwal won the toss and elected to bowl first. The 2014 runners-up began the game with a dream start as Liam Livingstone dismissed lethal opening batter David Warner for a golden duck.

    However, the Australian icon's early departure did not rattle the team as Sarfaraz Khan scored a quick 32 off 16 balls, leaving PBKS on a tight rope before Arshdeep Singh ended his cameo.

    But it was Mitchell Marsh, who continued from where he had left in his previous match against Rajasthan Royals, as he registered his second successive half-century. His 63 off 48 balls proved to be instrumental as it helped the Rishabh Pant side post a total of 159. 

    Liam Livingstone was the pick of Punjab bowlers as the English all-rounder ended with a three-wicket haul.

    Also read: Shikhar Dhawan turns actor? Indian cricketer and PBKS star's debut movie to hit screens this year

    PBKS' chase got off to a flying start as Jonny Bairstow raced off the mark with 28 off 15 balls. However, his dismissal at the hands of Anrich Nortje began a batting collapse for the Mayank Agarwal-led side.

    A double-wicket over from Shardul Thakur changed the complexion of the clash as explosive opener Shikhar Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa departed one after the other.

    The spinners took over following Thakur's exploits, and Punjab failed to read Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav's bowling.

    Young wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma once again impressed, but his knock of 44 went in vain. Meanwhile, Rahul Chahar also hit a couple of big knocks towards the end to reduce Delhi's margin of victory. However, DC could only manage 142 for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs.

    But it was Shardul Thakur who delivered what he was expected to do when DC picked him up in February's mega auction. And fans of the all-rounder took to Twitter to hail the 'Lord'. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 17, 2022, 12:21 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon snt

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    Get well soon Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour snt

    'Get well soon': Fans disheartened after injured Rahane ruled out of IPL 2022, England tour

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals Fantasy Prediction: Tips, probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more as both battle for playoffs

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Deepak Hooda 59 in vain as Lucknow fails to secure playoffs berth against Rajasthan; netizens upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: Hooda's 59 in vain as Rajasthan denies Lucknow playoffs berth; netizens upset

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Wriddhiman Saha comeback from nearly seals Gujarat Titans top-2 spot against Chennai Super Kings, fans exulted-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs GT: Saha's comeback from nearly seals Gujarat's top-2 spot, fans exulted

    Recent Stories

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    India lashes out at OIC for poking its nose at Pakistan's behest

    football Merci PSG Is this Kylian Mbappe farewell before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal' snt

    'Merci PSG': Is this Mbappe's farewell message before he joins Real Madrid on '5-year deal'?

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reached French Riviera; shared video on her Instagram RBA

    Cannes 2022: Deepika Padukone reaches French Riviera; shares video on her Instagram

    IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter gets new executive committee

    IIMC Alumni Association's UP chapter gets new executive committee

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon snt

    IPL 2022: BCCI's Sourav Ganguly backs this SRH star to make Team India debut soon

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon