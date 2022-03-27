IPL 2022: Ishan Kishan smashes half-century against DC; Mumbai Indians' fans jubilant

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the IPL (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru's mega auction on February 12.

When Mumbai Indians bought Ishan Kishan for Rs 15.25 crore at last month's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction, several critics wondered if the young wicket-keeper batter would justify this price tag. During Mumbai Indians' opening clash against Delhi Capitals at the Brabourne Stadium, the left-handed batter has perhaps put critics to rest.

Ishan Kishan smashed a terrific half-century with a stunning six over deep midwicket, sparking jubilation among fans at the venue and across social media platforms. This is the left-handed batter's 10th half-century in IPL and third in a row. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh. The left-handed legendary all-rounder continues to be the most expensive Indian buy in IPL history, having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Ishan Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

Ahead of their opener, Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene spoke about if Ishan Kishan's price tag would affect his performance on the field. Responding to an Asianet Newsable query during a pre-season press conference, Jayawardene said, "I think it is something that the player, coach and the franchise need to control. We need to create a suitable environment for everyone to perform. It's nothing to do with Ishan or any other player at what price he was bought at the auction, as it is not in their control."

"We knew that it would be tough to get some of the players back [during the auction]. But, we wanted to create something unique, which was why the franchise went in all ahead to repurchase Ishan to give that partnership at the top. Rohit [Sharma] and Ishan is a good combination," he added.

"He [Kishan] is a wicketkeeper-batter, and having someone like him at the top-order is rare, especially in franchise cricket. So, given all that and how he could balance the team, many other factors played a part. So, I don't personally think Ishan will feel that pressure. It's a franchise decision on how we want to set up the team and how we want to look forward to the future," Jayawardene continued.

"So, I don't think it is a problem. Even if we have a couple of bad games, I'm sure the players outside the bubble will have some pressure. But, Ishan, being in and around the Mumbai setup for quite some time and how we create that environment, I don't feel it would be an issue for him," the Mumbai Indians head coach concluded.