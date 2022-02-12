IPL 2022 Mega Auction: When Yuvraj Singh called Mumbai Indians' Ishan Kishan a 'special player'

Ishan Kishan becomes second most expensive Indian player in IPL history after Mumbai Indians bought him for Rs 15.25 crore.

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the second most expensive Indian player in the history of the Indian Premier League (fourth overall) after being bought by five-time champions Mumbai Indians on Day 1 of the mega auction in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Kishan was lapped up by the Mumbai-based franchise for a whopping Rs 15.25 crore, making him the second-costliest Indian cricketer purchased at an IPL auction after the legendary Yuvraj Singh. The left-handed legendary all-rounder continues to be the most expensive Indian buy in IPL history, having been bought for a whopping Rs 16 crore by Delhi Daredevils in 2015.

Even as fans of Mumbai Indians celebrate the return of Ishan Kishan, here's a throwback of a tweet by Yuvraj Singh where he called the wicketkeeper-batter 'a special player in the making'. Ishan Kishan was released by MI last year as they opted to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav and Kieron Pollard.

After Mumbai Indians lifted their 5th IPL trophy in 2020 after registering a 5-wicket win over Delhi Capitals , Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter to post a congratulatory message to the Rohit Sharma-led side. Mumbai Indian's Ishan Kishan applied the finishing touches in that historic win by playing a knock of 19-ball 33. Mumbai had previously won the titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019. The franchise also broke their odd-year win pattern by raising the cup for the fifth time.

Yuvraj Singh's tweet on November 11, 2020 read: Congratulations Mumbai Indians by far the best team in the IPL. Rohit Sharma captains knock in the final! Heart goes out for Delhi Capitals had an outstanding tournament! Ishan Kishan special very special player in the making.

On March 14, 2021, Ishan Kishan made his debut for Team India in a T20I clash against England in Ahmedabad. India won the game by 7 wickets, in which the wicketkeeper-batter was declared Player of the Match after scoring a half-century on debut. Following this win, Yuvraj Singh had praised the youngster calling him fearless. In a tweet, the World-Cup 2011 Playe of the tournament had said, "What a dream debut for Ishan Kishan absolutely fearless about his game! That’s the beauty of playing ipl at a young age you just used to the atmosphere and you go and express your self!"

The legendary all-rounder went a step further on July 18, 2021 when he posted a birthday wish for Ishan Kishan calling him the future of Indian cricket. Yuvraj's post read: Happy birthday to the young, dynamic and future of Indian cricket! Have a great day Ishan Kishan.

Expressing joy over returning to Mumbai Indians, Ishan Kishan said, "Really excited to be back again with MI. Everyon has treated me there like a family, so I am really happy to be there. I hope I can give my best when I join my team."

Following this news, fans of Mumbai Indians expressed joy over Ishan Kishan's return, with Suryakumar Yadav leading the pack with an Instagram story that read: Aala re Aala!

In the 2020 season, the 23-year-old struck a whopping 30 sixes proving his big-hitting abilities. Kishan has played 61 IPL matches and scored 1452 runs in them, including nine fifties and boasts of a healthy strike rate of 136.34. He made his India debut last year and has played three ODIs and five T20Is.

Earlier on Saturday, middle-order batter, Shreyas Iyer was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping Rs 12.25 crore, making him one of the most expensive buys at an IPL 2022 mega auction.

Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of Indian players sold; remained unsold

Also read: IPL 2022 Mega Auction: List of overseas players sold; remained unsold