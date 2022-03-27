IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians on Saturday after completing his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

Hours before their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, an excited Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav checked into the team's hotel, adding a much-needed boost to the five-time champions' campaign.

The 31-year-old star batter, recovering from an injury in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been ruled out of the team's clash against Delhi at the Brabourne Stadium.

Yadav was one of the four players retained by the Rohit Sharma-led franchise ahead of the mega auction held last month and has been in sublime form recently.

In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle, Suryakumar Yadav checks into the team's hotel after his rehabilitation in NCA. Expressing excitement over joining the Mumbai camp, the batter said, "I'm so excited that I'm not able to say anything. I saw all that live feed and the team's practice session as well. Finally, it feels great to come back here."

In his last competitive outing against West Indies in Kolkata during the final game of a three-match T20I series, the right-handed batter made 65 off just 31 balls, which included one four and seven sixes.

Regarded as one of the most consistent players for Mumbai Indians over the years, Suryakumar Yadav has cemented his place in their playing XI and has also opened the door for selection in the Indian team. Since he arrived at the Mumbai-based franchise in 2018, Yadav has scored 1733 runs in 60 matches.

Although missing out on the opening clash, fans of Mumbai Indians will hope their team register an emphatic win over Rishab Pant's Delhi Capitals.