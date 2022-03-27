Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie

    Suryakumar Yadav joined the Mumbai Indians on Saturday after completing his rehabilitation period at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru.

    IPL 2022: Suryakumar Yadav excited to join Mumbai Indians' camp ahead of Delhi Capitals tie snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 27, 2022, 3:29 PM IST

    Hours before their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 opener against Delhi Capitals on Sunday, an excited Mumbai Indians' Suryakumar Yadav checked into the team's hotel, adding a much-needed boost to the five-time champions' campaign.

    The 31-year-old star batter, recovering from an injury in Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy (NCA), has been ruled out of the team's clash against Delhi at the Brabourne Stadium.

    Also read: IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Confident Delhi eyes strong start in Mumbai's familiar territory

    Yadav was one of the four players retained by the Rohit Sharma-led franchise ahead of the mega auction held last month and has been in sublime form recently.

    In a video posted on Mumbai Indians' Twitter handle, Suryakumar Yadav checks into the team's hotel after his rehabilitation in NCA. Expressing excitement over joining the Mumbai camp, the batter said, "I'm so excited that I'm not able to say anything. I saw all that live feed and the team's practice session as well. Finally, it feels great to come back here."

    In his last competitive outing against West Indies in Kolkata during the final game of a three-match T20I series, the right-handed batter made 65 off just 31 balls, which included one four and seven sixes.

    Regarded as one of the most consistent players for Mumbai Indians over the years, Suryakumar Yadav has cemented his place in their playing XI and has also opened the door for selection in the Indian team. Since he arrived at the Mumbai-based franchise in 2018, Yadav has scored 1733 runs in 60 matches.

    Although missing out on the opening clash, fans of Mumbai Indians will hope their team register an emphatic win over Rishab Pant's Delhi Capitals.

    Last Updated Mar 27, 2022, 3:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Chennai Super Kings-Kolkata Knight Riders: Was KKR in tension while CSKs MS Dhoni was batting? Shreyas Iyer responds-ayh

    IPL 2022: Was KKR in tension while CSK's Dhoni was batting? Shreyas responds

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj notches another world record with 50 against South Africa-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: Mithali notches another world record with 50 against South Africa

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB, Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Team analysis, players to watch, head to head, fantasy xi-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Can du Plessis-led Bengaluru outshine Mayank-led Punjab?

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB fans as 12TH Man Army-ayh

    IPL 2022: Virat Kohli terms Royal Challengers Bangalore fans as '12TH Man Army'

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 4: Lakshmi Priya to Suchithra Nair, know contestants' full list here

    football Man United's trophyless season to cost Ronaldo 5 million pounds worth of bonuses snt

    Man United's trophyless season to cost Ronaldo 5 million pounds worth of bonuses

    Mann Ki Baat: India taking massive steps towards economic progress, says PM Modi-dnm

    Mann Ki Baat: India taking massive steps towards economic progress, says PM Modi

    ICC Womens World Cup 2022: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken-ayh

    ICC Women's World Cup: India crashes out after South Africa loss, netizens heartbroken

    Recent Videos

    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon
    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor gcw

    Indian Army conducts airborne rapid response exercise near Siliguri corridor

    Video Icon
    College teachers give unique Ravi Verma theme farewell to Kerala professor

    Unique farewell for Kerala professor, teachers hit the ramp

    Video Icon