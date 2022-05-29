Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

    The IPL 2022 Final is being held on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman lit up the closing ceremony, sending netizens into a frenzy.

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published May 29, 2022, 8:42 PM IST

    It is a spectacular occasion as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final is being held between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ahead of the game, the closing ceremony was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The event was graced by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and legendary playback singer AR Rahman. Both men nailed it with performances that lit up the venue and sent fans that flocked to the ground into a frenzy. Also, the netizens went gaga over it and here's how they reacted on social media.

    Before the ceremony began, a giant IPL 15 jersey was displayed on the ground, which happened to be the largest jersey ever created. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL earned their place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The achievement memento was handed to BCCI officials, which are Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary) and Brijesh Patel (IPL Chairman).

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

    As for the ceremony, Ranveer produced some classy dance performances, paying tribute to all the ten teams that have participated in IPL 2022. The ceremony highlighted India's golden period of its cricketing era, including the 1983 and 2011 ICC World Cup win and many more. He also occasionally interacted with the fans, making them even more excited.

    Following Ranveer's performance, Rahman took over and performed quite a few of his hits, including tracks of Ran de Basanti, Sadda Haq, Vande Mataram and Jai Ho. Even some of the cricketers sang along with him. At the closing stages of his performance, Ranveer joined him to end the ceremony on a delightful note.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 8:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League, GT vs RR, Gujarat Titans-Rajasthan Royals, Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Probable Playing XI, where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final, GT vs RR Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: GT Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him-ayh

    IPL 2022 Final: GT's Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler classy ton puts Rajasthan in final against Bangalore; fans pumped-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore against Rajasthan, netizens acclaim-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore, netizens acclaim

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2) Indian Premier League RR vs RCB Rajasthan-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction Tips Probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Recent Stories

    tennis French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal quarter final clash snt

    French Open 2022: Not over yet, says Djokovic after easing into possible Nadal QF clash

    Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here is why-ayh

    Ralf Rangnick decides against continuing as Manchester United consultant; here's why

    Who is Sidhu Moose Wala net worth Punjabi singer congress leader shot dead in Mansa snt

    Who was Sidhu Moose Wala, Punjabi singer shot dead in Mansa?

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district

    Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead in broad daylight

    AEW All-Elite Wrestling: MJF Maxwell Jacob Friedman fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing ppv pay-per view status doubtful-ayh

    AEW: MJF fails to show up at Fan Fest Meet & Greet; Double or Nothing status doubtful

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon