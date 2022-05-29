IPL 2022 Final: Ranveer Singh, AR Rahman light up closing ceremony; netizens go gaga

The IPL 2022 Final is being held on Sunday between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and AR Rahman lit up the closing ceremony, sending netizens into a frenzy.

It is a spectacular occasion as the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Final is being held between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ahead of the game, the closing ceremony was held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The event was graced by Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and legendary playback singer AR Rahman. Both men nailed it with performances that lit up the venue and sent fans that flocked to the ground into a frenzy. Also, the netizens went gaga over it and here's how they reacted on social media.

Before the ceremony began, a giant IPL 15 jersey was displayed on the ground, which happened to be the largest jersey ever created. As a result, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL earned their place in the Guinness Book of World Records. The achievement memento was handed to BCCI officials, which are Sourav Ganguly (President), Jay Shah (Secretary) and Brijesh Patel (IPL Chairman).

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 Final - GT vs RR

As for the ceremony, Ranveer produced some classy dance performances, paying tribute to all the ten teams that have participated in IPL 2022. The ceremony highlighted India's golden period of its cricketing era, including the 1983 and 2011 ICC World Cup win and many more. He also occasionally interacted with the fans, making them even more excited.

Following Ranveer's performance, Rahman took over and performed quite a few of his hits, including tracks of Ran de Basanti, Sadda Haq, Vande Mataram and Jai Ho. Even some of the cricketers sang along with him. At the closing stages of his performance, Ranveer joined him to end the ceremony on a delightful note.