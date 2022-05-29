IPL 2022 Final: GT's Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him

The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final happens between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be GT skipper Hardik Pandya's fifth outing in the IPL final, having previously played on four occasions with record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and never lost any. However, it would be his first IPL Final outing as the skipper, which is happening in his debut captaincy season. While fans are thrilled to see him fare exceptionally well as the leader, they also wonder what could be the reason for his success, whereas Pandya has credited GT head coach Ashish Nehra for the same.

"My brother [Krunal] and I were chatting before we signed anything. I said someone who can understand me and know me as a person and get the best out of me would be Ashish Nehra. So, playing and spending so much time with him is always fun, and I've always enjoyed his company no matter what," said Pandya to GT.

"Our cricketing minds work similarly. He [Nehra] is someone who spends so much time looking after people (and) that is fantastic quality. He makes sure he gives ample time to every individual. Ashu Pa and a lot of credit go to the support staff to ensure that the outside environment is pretty chilled out and all that," Pandya added.

Pandya further revealed that everyone in GT has believed in themselves to get the job done while out on the field. Also, he was impressed by one individual or the other coming up with match-winning performances, regardless of the situation. While he has been scrutinised for plenty of his actions over the years, he has chosen to stay numb, which he feels is the best form of an answer.

"Throughout my life, people have counted me out, always put a question mark, and the same thing happened when we went ahead about this auction, or even retention or even my captaincy. You know the best way to answer is not to answer, and I think all the people who said something or gave their opinion, I don't have to tell them to take it back. I think they have taken it back," concluded Pandya.