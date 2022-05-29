Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022 Final: GT's Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him

    Hardik Pandya has led Gujarat Titans into the IPL 2022 Final. Meanwhile, he has credited GT head coach Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him.

    IPL 2022 Final, Indian Premier League: GT Gujarat Titans Hardik Pandya credits Ashish Nehra for getting the best out of him-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Ahmedabad, First Published May 29, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    The 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) Final happens between new side Gujarat Titans (GT) and former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. It will be GT skipper Hardik Pandya's fifth outing in the IPL final, having previously played on four occasions with record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) and never lost any. However, it would be his first IPL Final outing as the skipper, which is happening in his debut captaincy season. While fans are thrilled to see him fare exceptionally well as the leader, they also wonder what could be the reason for his success, whereas Pandya has credited GT head coach Ashish Nehra for the same.

    "My brother [Krunal] and I were chatting before we signed anything. I said someone who can understand me and know me as a person and get the best out of me would be Ashish Nehra. So, playing and spending so much time with him is always fun, and I've always enjoyed his company no matter what," said Pandya to GT.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "Our cricketing minds work similarly. He [Nehra] is someone who spends so much time looking after people (and) that is fantastic quality. He makes sure he gives ample time to every individual. Ashu Pa and a lot of credit go to the support staff to ensure that the outside environment is pretty chilled out and all that," Pandya added.

    Pandya further revealed that everyone in GT has believed in themselves to get the job done while out on the field. Also, he was impressed by one individual or the other coming up with match-winning performances, regardless of the situation. While he has been scrutinised for plenty of his actions over the years, he has chosen to stay numb, which he feels is the best form of an answer.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    "Throughout my life, people have counted me out, always put a question mark, and the same thing happened when we went ahead about this auction, or even retention or even my captaincy. You know the best way to answer is not to answer, and I think all the people who said something or gave their opinion, I don't have to tell them to take it back. I think they have taken it back," concluded Pandya.

    Last Updated May 29, 2022, 3:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler classy ton puts Rajasthan in final against Bangalore; fans pumped-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Jos Buttler's classy ton puts Rajasthan in final; fans pumped

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), Indian Premier League, RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore against Rajasthan, netizens acclaim-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB: Rajat Patidar the star again for Bangalore, netizens acclaim

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2) Indian Premier League RR vs RCB Rajasthan-Bangalore Fantasy Prediction Tips Probable Playing XI where to watch and more-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs (Qualifier 2), RR vs RCB Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI, and more

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant name could be etched in history of cricket; here is how-ayh

    Virender Sehwag believes Rishabh Pant's name could be etched in history of cricket; here's how

    Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Indian cricket fraternity wishes as ex-Indian head coach turns 60-ayh

    Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri: Indian cricket fraternity wishes as ex-Indian head coach turns 60

    Recent Stories

    football Missed Peter Drury during Champions League final real madrid vs liverpool Fans guess poetic commentator quotes snt

    Missed Peter Drury during Champions League final? Fans guess poetic commentator's quotes

    When Harvey Weinstein wanted to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone; here's what happened NEXT RBA

    When Harvey Weinstein wanted to meet Aishwarya Rai Bachchan alone; here's what happened NEXT

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; Find out what happens next - gps

    Watch hungry lions encircle the crocodile; Find out what happens next

    Camila Cabello slams Stade de France crowds' behaviour during Champions League final show snt

    Camila Cabello slams Stade de France crowds' behaviour during Champions League final show

    Janhvi Kapoor to Disha Patani to Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 Bollywood actresses with best BIKINI body RBA

    Janhvi Kapoor, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez and more 8 actresses with best BIKINI body

    Recent Videos

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Have been backed all the way - David Miller on stellar season for GT Gujarat Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'Have been backed all the way' - David Miller on stellar season for GT

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022 Playoffs, Indian Premier League: Sanju Samson has been exceptional - Kumar Sangakkara-ayh

    IPL 2022 Playoffs: 'Sanju Samson has been exceptional' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Amid Russian invasion, US aircraft carrier Harry S Truman joins Neptune Shield 22

    Video Icon
    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Shahrukh Pathan, who pointed pistol at Delhi cop during 2020 riots, celebrated on parole visit home

    Video Icon
    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    After Gyanvapi mosque, dispute over Mathura Shahi Idgah gets louder

    Video Icon