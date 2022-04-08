Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Fans demand investigation after RR's Chahal reveals spine-chilling incident from 2013 season

    Having joined Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season, Yuzvendra Chahal shared a spine-chilling episode from his Mumbai Indians days in 2013, just one year before he joined the Bengaluru franchise.

    First Published Apr 8, 2022, 11:04 AM IST

    Yuzvendra Chahal has become a fan favourite and has created several memories not just in the Indian Premier League (IPL) but also for Team India at the international level. Having joined Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2022 mega auction, the spinner revealed a spine-chilling incident from his Mumbai Indians days in 2013, a year before he joined the Bengaluru franchise.

    In a video shared by Rajasthan Royals, the trio of Ravichandran Ashwin, Karun Nair and Yuzvendra Chahal were in conversation, revealing some unheard episodes from their cricketing journeys. When the spinner's turn came, he spoke about an episode where a drunk player once hung from the 15th-floor balcony of a hotel in Bengaluru where the team was staying. To avoid any controversy, Chahal refused to divulge the player's name.

    "I never told this story. From today everyone will know. I never shared this. This dates back to 2013 when I was with Mumbai Indians. We had a match in Bangalore. There was a get-together after that. So there was a player who was very drunk, I won't say his name. He was very drunk, he was looking at me for a long time, and he just called me, and he took me outside, and he hung me on the balcony," Chahal could be heard as saying in the video.

    The leg-spinner confirmed that not many know of this incident as he had kept it to himself until this time. He admitted that had his hands slipped, things could've taken an ugly turn. But fortunately, a few other people came into the room and handled the situation.

    "And my hands were around him, like this (behind the neck). Had I lost my grip, I was on the 15th floor. Suddenly many people who were there came, and they handled it. I kind of fainted. They gave me water. Then I realized how responsible we need to be when we go anywhere. So this was one incident where I felt I made a narrow escape. Had there been slightest of mistakes, I would've fallen down," he further explained.

    Also read: From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    Until this video came, the incident was never spoken about or reported by MI or RCB, and even the two players involved. Following this revelation, fans of the spinner and the franchise took to Twitter to express their shock, with several people demanding the BCCI to investigate the spine-chilling revelation.

