    IPL 2022: CSK fans cherish captain Dhoni's post-match presentation after win over SRH

    Chennai Super Kings registered their third win of the IPL 2022 season against SunRisers Hyderabad on MS Dhoni's comeback to captaincy with a 13-run victory.

    Pune, First Published May 2, 2022, 12:07 AM IST

    In what has sparked massive jubilation among Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans, the Yellow Army returned to winning ways under 'Thala' MS Dhoni's captaincy comeback against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Sunday.

    An impressive 182-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway was the catalyst for Chennai's 13-run victory over Hyderabad.

    On his return to captaincy, Dhoni lost the toss as SRH captain Kane Williamson opted to bowl first. This decision backfired as CSK openers Gaikwad and Conway launched a massive assault on Hyderabad's bowling attack.

    The pair put up an incredible 182-run opening partnership which is the highest in the history of the franchise. While Gaikwad fell short of his second IPL century as he smashed 99 in just 57 balls, Conway finished the innings unbeaten at 85 off 55 deliveries. Eventually, the Chennai side posted a mammoth 203 for SRH to chase in their 20 overs.

    Abhishek Sharma and Kane Williamson provided a good start for SRH as they scored 58 within the powerplay. However, CSK's left-arm pacer Mukesh Choudhary dismissed Abhishek and the dangerous Rahul Tripathi on back-to-back deliveries, handing SRH a huge blow in their run chase.

    Although the skipper Williamson scored 47 off 37 balls, which was followed by a quick-fire half-century by Nicolas Pooran (64 off 33 deliveries), the Hyderbad team fell short of 13 runs as they were dismissed for 189 for the loss of 6 wickets.

    Following this victory, CSK fans took to Twitter to express their joy upon seeing their 'Thala' Dhoni return to captaincy with a win. Lauding his Midas touch, the Yellow Army heaped praises on the skipper and their team's performance. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

