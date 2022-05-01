IPL 2022: Twitter explodes after CSK's Ruturaj Gaikwad equals Sachin Tendulkar's unique record

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was gutted after falling for 99 against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their IPL 2022 clash in his hometown on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) opener Ruturaj Gaikwad may have missed out on his second IPL century on Sunday, but reached a milestone in the clash against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Pune's Maharashtra Cricket Association.

The 25-year-old became the joint-fastest Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in the T20 league, equalling the Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar, who also reached the milestone in 31 innings. Former CSK all-rounder Suresh Raina (34 innings), Rajasthan Royals opener Devdutt Padikkal (35), and Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant (35) are a few others who have achieved this feat in quick time.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed a stellar 57-ball 99, falling agonisingly short of his second IPL century and paired with Devon Conway for a mammoth 182-run opening stand. The right-handed batter eventually cut a slower delivery from T Natarajan straight to Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the backward point as Sunrisers Hyderabad drew first blood.

In 2021, Ruturaj Gaikwad was the tournament's Organ Cap holder as he scored 653 runs in a year that CSK went on to become IPL champions for the fourth time. This year's tournament hasn't been remarkable for the CSK opener as he registered only one half-century (73 vs Gujarat Titans) before today's stellar knock.

As MS Dhoni returned to lead CSK once again after Ravindra Jadeja decided to hand him the responsibility, the batters looked unstoppable. They posted a massive total of 202 for the loss of 2 wickets in their 20 overs.

