IPL 2022 closing ceremony to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; Ranveer, Rahman roped in

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh and iconic music composer-singer AR Rahman have been roped in for the IPL 2022 closing ceremony to be held on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Board of Cricket Control in India (BCCI) will be hosting the Indian Premier League (IPL) closing ceremony for the first time in four years on May 29 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The Board last hosted an opening and closing ceremony in 2018. In the 2019 edition, the budget allocated for the events was donated to the families of soldiers, who lost their lives in the tragic Pulwama attack. In 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic prevented the BCCI from hosting the two ceremonies. However, this year the mega-event will take place and the closing ceremony will celebrate 75 years of India's Independence.

As per Sportstar, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh, who was recently seen portraying the legendary Kapil Dev in the movie '83, based on India's 1983 World Cup-winning campaign, and iconic music director-singer AR Rahman have been roped in for IPL 2022's closing ceremony.

"With Ahmedabad hosting the final, we will celebrate the 75th independence of the country, marking the journey of Indian cricket with a special show," BCCI president Sourav Ganguly was quoted as saying to Sportstar

Ranveer Singh recently attended Mumbai Indians' league stage fixture against Gujarat Titans on May 6. A couple of days later, the actor joined the Hindi commentary panel for an IPL 2022 clash.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans, which made their IPL debut this season, remain the only franchise to have qualified for the playoffs. Debutant Lucknow Super Giants too are on the cusp of qualifying further in the 15th edition of the T20 league. Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Delhi Capitals, Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad are other teams that can make it to the 2nd round. Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings have a slim chance to qualify while Mumbai Indians have been shockingly knocked out of the tournament.

The IPL 2022 final is scheduled to take place on May 29.