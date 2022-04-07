Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Bumrah, Rana penalised for breaching code of conduct during MI vs KKR clash

    Though the exact offences remain undisclosed, IPL's governing body confirmed that Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana have been penalised over Level 1 Code of Conduct breach in the Match 14 of IPL 2022.

    Mumbai, First Published Apr 7, 2022, 11:27 AM IST

    Following Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) thumping 5-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 clash, Jasprit Bumrah and Nitish Rana were penalised for breaching the T20 league's Code of Conduct during the match.

    Though the exact offences remain undisclosed, an IPL statement confirmed that both had been penalised over the Level 1 Code of Conduct breach in the Match 14 of the 15th edition.

    "Jasprit Bumrah from Mumbai Indians has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Pune. Mr Bumrah admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," the release stated.

    The official statement further added that KKR batter Rana has been handed a fine of 10% on his match fee because of the offence.

    "Nitish Rana from Kolkata Knight Riders has been reprimanded and fined 10 per cent of his match fee for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Mumbai Indians at Pune. Mr Rana admitted to the Level 1 offence of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," read the release.

    Also read: IPL 2022, KKR vs MI: Cummins blitz hands Kolkata memorable win over Mumbai; fans awestruck

    Australia's Pat Cummins tore apart MI's entire bowling line-up, including marquee pacer Bumrah, in his record-equalling 14-ball fifty. Following this sensational knock, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer praised the all-rounder, who won the Player of the Match award for his 56 off 15 balls and 2/49.

    "Extraordinary! I couldn't believe the way he (Cummins) was hitting the ball. Because yesterday in the nets, he was getting bowled now and then, I was batting in the nets beside him then. During the timeout, the plan was for Venky to drop anchor and tell Pat to just swing at everything because that's what he was doing before too. When I went in to bat, I told him to just time the ball because he was overhitting the ball a bit," said Iyer.

    With the result, Kolkata has gone top of the IPL 2022 table with three wins in 4 matches, while Rohit Sharma's side is winless after three games.

    Last Updated Apr 7, 2022, 11:27 AM IST
