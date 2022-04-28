Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: 10 videos that prove KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is a fitness freak

    If you're a fitness enthusiast, then Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is one person you must follow. Here's why:

    IPL 2022: 10 videos that prove KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is a fitness freak snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 28, 2022, 11:13 AM IST

    If you're a fitness enthusiast or looking for fitness inspiration, then Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is one person you must follow. The classy batter is dedicated to achieving high fitness levels, and his Instagram is filled with photos and videos that prove he is obsessed with his workout routines.

    From crazy split box jumps to working on the core with plate push-up challenge, the KKR skipper has stunned fans, and fitness loves with his endurance and dedication. Leading KKR to glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign may be his prime focus, but Iyer ensures he takes time to put that extra effort into staying fit.

    Also read: From Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 10 Indian cricketers who are absolute fitness freaks

    Here's a look at ten videos that prove Shreyas Iyer is an absolute fitness freak:

    1. Box jumps are known to build explosive power, cardio capacity and balance. They target all of your lower body muscle groups, including your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves, working together to enhance power and strength. In this video, Shreyas Iyer displays the perfect split-stance box jump.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    2. During the IPL 2022, Shreyas Iyer put his spin on the famous 'joro' challenge. The 27-year-old was seen performing airwalk pull-ups while matching the beats of the popular song. The video, which became a fan favourite, proves that the cricketer has a rigid core.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    3. If you thought pull-ups were difficult, wait until you see Shreyas Iyer take it to another level. In this video, the KKR captain is seen doing a pull-up followed by an inverted stand. This video will leave you awestruck by a move that needs immense core strength.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    4. Core workouts are an essential part of any fitness regime, and Shreyas Iyer takes it to another level where he moves like 'Rambo'.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    5. In yet another display of core strength, Shreyas Iyer shows off a long jump that he executes up to perfection. The video was posted with the caption, "Style that I'm doing, they might ruin."

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    6. Push-ups appear to be one of Shreyas Iyer's favourite workouts. However, in this video, the cricket adds extra fun to his workout as he kicks a ball to catch it at the back and then converts the move to push-ups without dropping the ball even once. Take a look:

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    7. "The pain made a better me," wrote Shreyas Iyer in this video, where he is seen doing dead-lifts with perfect form and precision. Inspiring, isn't it?

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    8. "Yes imma 'freak'!" reads Iyer's next video. Doing push-ups using two plates and then one is no easy walk in the park. The fact that the KKR captain pulls off these two versions with ease proves his core is strong. 

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    9. Cardio workouts are essential to enhance endurance and stamina. While most of Iyer's videos showcase his love for body weight workouts and weights, here's the explosive batter enjoying a spinning session.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    10. Shreyas Iyer is a workout and fitness 'freak'. This video of the Indian cricketer doing single-leg full-range squats on a treadmill will leave you stunned.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Shreyas Iyer (@shreyas41)

    Last Updated Apr 28, 2022, 11:13 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs KKR delhi-kolkata Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs KKR, Match Prediction: Delhi-Kolkata desperate to get back to winning ways

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Rashid Khan helps Gujarat Titans pull off last-ball thriller against SunRisers Hyderabad, Twitter goes crazy-ayh

    IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Gujarat pulls off last-ball thriller against Hyderabad, Twitter goes crazy

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene calls for 3rd-umpire intervention for waist-height no-balls-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mahela Jayawardene calls for 3rd-umpire intervention for waist-height no-balls

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket-ayh

    England advertises for split-coaching in red and white-ball cricket

    Top BCCI official forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name-ayh

    'Top BCCI official' forcefully attending IPL meetings? Fans demand name

    Recent Stories

    Aamir Khan turns makeup artist for daughter Ira; check out her latest Instagram post RBA

    Aamir Khan turns makeup artist for daughter Ira; check out her latest Instagram post

    Mythili wedding pictures: Malayalam actress gets married at Guruvayur Temple in Kochi (Video) RBA

    Mythili wedding pictures and Videos: Malayalam actress gets married at Guruvayur Temple in Kochi

    Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport-dnm

    Over 200 passengers escape unhurt as Thai Airways flight lands with deflated tyre at Bengaluru airport

    Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS leak scandal: Shilpi says, "I'm not the girl in the MMS video" RBA

    Bhojpuri singer Shilpi Raj MMS leak scandal: Shilpi says, "I'm not the girl in the MMS video"

    Summer special 574 trains to run from Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune to different locations: Indian Railway - adt

    Summer special 574 trains to run from Mumbai, Shirdi, Pune to different locations: Indian Railway

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals DC can turn the season around-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shane Watson reveals how Delhi Capitals can turn the season around

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC Delhi Capitals needs to start getting that little bit of momentum - Ricky Ponting-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC needs to start getting that little bit of momentum" - Ricky Ponting

    Video Icon
    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital-ycb

    Major surgeries - 'ERAS' can reduce no. of days in hospital, help speedy recovery: Manipal Hospital

    Video Icon
    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert Jeff M Smith

    India will have to take some hard decisions about ties with Russia: Expert

    Video Icon
    Maldivian environment minister at Raisina Dialogue 2022 on ties with India

    'We Maldivians love India; it is an important partner'

    Video Icon