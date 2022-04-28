IPL 2022: 10 videos that prove KKR captain Shreyas Iyer is a fitness freak

If you're a fitness enthusiast, then Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is one person you must follow. Here's why:

If you're a fitness enthusiast or looking for fitness inspiration, then Indian cricketer and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Shreyas Iyer is one person you must follow. The classy batter is dedicated to achieving high fitness levels, and his Instagram is filled with photos and videos that prove he is obsessed with his workout routines.

From crazy split box jumps to working on the core with plate push-up challenge, the KKR skipper has stunned fans, and fitness loves with his endurance and dedication. Leading KKR to glory in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign may be his prime focus, but Iyer ensures he takes time to put that extra effort into staying fit.

Here's a look at ten videos that prove Shreyas Iyer is an absolute fitness freak:

1. Box jumps are known to build explosive power, cardio capacity and balance. They target all of your lower body muscle groups, including your glutes, hamstrings, quadriceps, and calves, working together to enhance power and strength. In this video, Shreyas Iyer displays the perfect split-stance box jump.

2. During the IPL 2022, Shreyas Iyer put his spin on the famous 'joro' challenge. The 27-year-old was seen performing airwalk pull-ups while matching the beats of the popular song. The video, which became a fan favourite, proves that the cricketer has a rigid core.

3. If you thought pull-ups were difficult, wait until you see Shreyas Iyer take it to another level. In this video, the KKR captain is seen doing a pull-up followed by an inverted stand. This video will leave you awestruck by a move that needs immense core strength.

4. Core workouts are an essential part of any fitness regime, and Shreyas Iyer takes it to another level where he moves like 'Rambo'.

5. In yet another display of core strength, Shreyas Iyer shows off a long jump that he executes up to perfection. The video was posted with the caption, "Style that I'm doing, they might ruin."

6. Push-ups appear to be one of Shreyas Iyer's favourite workouts. However, in this video, the cricket adds extra fun to his workout as he kicks a ball to catch it at the back and then converts the move to push-ups without dropping the ball even once. Take a look:

7. "The pain made a better me," wrote Shreyas Iyer in this video, where he is seen doing dead-lifts with perfect form and precision. Inspiring, isn't it?

8. "Yes imma 'freak'!" reads Iyer's next video. Doing push-ups using two plates and then one is no easy walk in the park. The fact that the KKR captain pulls off these two versions with ease proves his core is strong.

9. Cardio workouts are essential to enhance endurance and stamina. While most of Iyer's videos showcase his love for body weight workouts and weights, here's the explosive batter enjoying a spinning session.

10. Shreyas Iyer is a workout and fitness 'freak'. This video of the Indian cricketer doing single-leg full-range squats on a treadmill will leave you stunned.