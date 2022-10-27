IPL 2023 Auction: 'Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things' - Arun Dhumal

Recently, reports made rounds that the IPL 2023 Auction could take place in Istanbul, which has been shortlisted as one of the potential venues. However, Arun Dhumal has clarified the reports as false exclusively to Asianet.

The build-up to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin soon, and it could all start with a mini-auction, which is likely to occur in December. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, there were reports that Istanbul has been shortlisted as one of the potential venues to hold the auction ceremony alongside its regular venue in Bengaluru. While the Turkish capital did emerge as a surprise venue, many doubted if it was the case. Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Asianet, IPL's soon-to-be chairman Arun Dhumal rubbished those reports and clarified that Istanbul is absolutely not on the list.

"I have no idea what is the source of this information. It is absolutely absurd. We are right now discussing the dates when the next event could take place. The venue has not even been discussed. And, I can tell you that Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things," Dhumal confirmed to Asianet.

It must be noted that the bilateral relations between India and Istanbul have not been on the best terms lately. Recently, a Lufthansa Bengaluru flight was diverted to Istanbul. While the authorities allowed the United States of America (USA) and other passport holders to descend and rest in a hotel, the same was denied to the Indians. It was also reported a few days back that Instanbul had assisted Pakistan in setting up a secret digital army to influence sentiments against India.