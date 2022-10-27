Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2023 Auction: 'Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things' - Arun Dhumal

    Recently, reports made rounds that the IPL 2023 Auction could take place in Istanbul, which has been shortlisted as one of the potential venues. However, Arun Dhumal has clarified the reports as false exclusively to Asianet.

    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 27, 2022, 6:08 PM IST

    The build-up to the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) is expected to begin soon, and it could all start with a mini-auction, which is likely to occur in December. Meanwhile, a couple of days back, there were reports that Istanbul has been shortlisted as one of the potential venues to hold the auction ceremony alongside its regular venue in Bengaluru. While the Turkish capital did emerge as a surprise venue, many doubted if it was the case. Meanwhile, speaking exclusively to Asianet, IPL's soon-to-be chairman Arun Dhumal rubbished those reports and clarified that Istanbul is absolutely not on the list.

    "I have no idea what is the source of this information. It is absolutely absurd. We are right now discussing the dates when the next event could take place. The venue has not even been discussed. And, I can tell you that Istanbul as a venue is not even in the scheme of things," Dhumal confirmed to Asianet.

    It must be noted that the bilateral relations between India and Istanbul have not been on the best terms lately. Recently, a Lufthansa Bengaluru flight was diverted to Istanbul. While the authorities allowed the United States of America (USA) and other passport holders to descend and rest in a hotel, the same was denied to the Indians. It was also reported a few days back that Instanbul had assisted Pakistan in setting up a secret digital army to influence sentiments against India.

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Despite win over Netherlands, India's Rohit Sharma unhappy with his knock

    Here's how Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Robin Uthappa interacted with 'Black Adam' hero Dwayne Johnson

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: India easily tames Netherlands by 60 runs; social media enjoys

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs NED: Rohit hits most Indian sixes in the tournament, fans laud

    BCCI okays equal pay for Indian men & women cricketers; celebrities, sports stars and fans laud landmark move

    Know how is obesity linked with male fertility? Here are some tips to reduce your BMI

    Majority of non-BJP CMs with home portfolios skip MHA's Chintan Shivir

    Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor spend time with newborn Vayu; check out their pictures

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Despite win over Netherlands, India's Rohit Sharma unhappy with his knock

    Young fan puts Chelsea players under spotlight to settle Ronaldo vs Messi debate; video goes viral

