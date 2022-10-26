IPL 2023 mini auction could take place in Istanbul on December 16

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Istanbul is among the five venues shortlisted to host the IPL 2023 auction which is likely to be held on December 16, according to a BCCI official.

    First Published Oct 26, 2022, 2:42 PM IST

    According to a BCCI official, Istanbul is one of the five venues chosen to hold the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction, which is anticipated to take place on December 16.

    New Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad are among the contenders, in addition to the Turkish capital and Bengaluru, the auction's customary location.

    But a final call will be taken when the IPL Governing Council, under new chairman Arun Singh Dhumal, meets for the first time soon.

    "No final decision has been taken yet, but we are looking at Istanbul. We haven't met the teams and their officials in a relaxed environment since COVID, and this way, we will be able to do that," the BCCI official told PTI. 

    "A final decision will be taken after talking to all stakeholders."

    This year will be a mini-auction as opposed to last year's. By November 15, the ten IPL franchises have already been requested to submit their list of retained players. For the following season, the wage cap will probably rise from Rs 90 to Rs 95 crore.

    (With inputs from PTI)

