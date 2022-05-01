Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Who is Kumar Kartikeya? Check out Mumbai Indians spinner's career so far

    Kumar Kartikeya was impressive for Mumbai Indians against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2022 on Saturday. As he bagged 1/19 and was the most economical from his side, check out his career stats.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published May 1, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) was impressive, as it managed to tame former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, MI registered a five-wicket win in Match 44. Meanwhile, for MI, uncapped young Indian spinner Kumar Kartikeya drew eyeballs.

    Kartikeya claimed a wicket for just 19 runs in his allotted four overs with an economy of 4.80, as he was the most economical bowler in the entire match. Consequently, fans began to wonder who this possibly new Indian spin sensation could be. MI roped in the 24-year-old Madhya Pradesh spinner in IPL 2022 as a replacement for an injured uncapped Indian medium-pacer, Arshad Khan.

    Hailing from Kuwasi in the Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh, he pursued his career for MP and made the professional debut for the side in 2018 in the List-A format. Ideally, he is a bowling all-rounder, while to date, he has claimed 18 wickets in 17 List-A innings at an economy of 4.08, with his best figures being 3/28.

    With the bat, he has scored 75 runs in 15 List-A innings at an average of 8.33 and a strike rate of 55.14. He has a top score of 21. In 2018 itself, he made his First-Class (FC) debut and has claimed 35 in 16 at an average of 20.42, including a couple of fifers, while his best figures in a match read 9/86. He has scored 80 in 13 FC innings at 7.27, with an unbeaten 19 being his top score.

    In 2019, he made his Twenty20 (T20) debut and has bagged 10 to date in nine at 5.29, with 3/10 being his best figures, besides scoring just four from a couple at 4.00 and 80.00. Although his numbers are not big yet, he has displayed symptoms of being a good spinner in the coming days, while he could also be a future contender for Team India.

