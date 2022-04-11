IPL 2022, SRH vs GT: Williamson plays captain's knock to hand Gujarat first season loss; Twitter delighted

It was a determined performance from former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 21 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Monday, GT suffered an eight-wicket defeat, thanks to SRH skipper Kane Williamson's committed knock of 57. As a result, Twitter was delighted by the same.

Winning the toss, SRH invited GT to bat, as the latter started shakily, losing a couple by the sixth over of the powerplay, with 47 runs on the board. While it was down to 64/3 by the eighth over, skipper Hardik Pandya (50*) and David Miller (12) put on 40 for the fourth wicket before the latter fell to pacer Marco Jansen in the 14th, while it was followed by a 50-run partnership for the fifth wicket between Pandya and Abhinav Manohar (35) before the latter departed to seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in the 19th, at 154.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Eventually, GT could manage a par score of 162/7, as Pandya scored his sixth IPL half-century, while it was also his slowest of the competition to date, coming off 42 deliveries. For SRH, Bhuvneshwar and pacer T Natarajan claimed a couple each, while off-spinner Washington Sundar was the most economical from the side. In reply, SRH openers Abhishek Sharma (42) and Williamson contributed 64 before the former was dismissed by leg-spinner Rashid Khan in the ninth.

Nevertheless, it barely made a difference, as Williamson and Rahul Tripathi (17*) added 40 for the second wicket before the latter was retired hurt in the 14th over. As Nicholas Pooran (34*) walked in, the pair could add 25 more before Williamson was dismissed by pacer Pandya in the 17th, after scoring his 19th IPL 50. Nonetheless, Pooran and Aiden Markram (12*) got the job done, as SRH droved= home by eight wickets, with five balls to spare, whereas Pooran hit the winning six. For GT, Pandya was the most economical of all.

Brief scores: GT 162/7 (Pandya- 50*, Manohar- 35; Natarajan- 2/34) lost to SRH 168/2 in 19.1 overs (Abhishek- 42, Williamson- 57, Pooran- 34*; Pandya- 1/27) by eight wickets.