IPL 2022, RR vs LSG, Match Prediction: Who between Rajasthan and Lucknow will have the upper hand?

Match 20 of IPL 2022 will see Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants locking horns on Sunday. Both teams are in a similar form, as we present the match preview and predicted winner.

In what is expected to be an intense clash, former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 20 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played on Sunday at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. With both teams in a similar form, it could go all the way. Here is the match preview and the predicted winner.

Current form

RR has played three matches, winning a couple and losing just one, while its defeat came in the last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As for LSG, it has played four, winning three and losing one, while its previous match turned out to be a win against Delhi Capitals (DC).

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

Considering RR, it is slightly dominated in its bowling. However, it is not weak in batting, with some star players around. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult are the ones to who could rule the show.

On the other hand, LSG is loaded with bowlers. Yet, with some talented batters in the side, the department cannot be taken lightly. KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan will be the ones who can headline the match.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022, CSK VS SRH - FIERY ABHISHEK SHARMA HANDS CHENNAI FOURTH CONSECUTIVE DEFEAT, SOCIAL MEDIA ERUPTS

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

No team has any injury concerns. The weather in Navi Mumbai would be alright, with the temperature expected to be around 27-33 degrees and 61% humidity. The track will be evenly poised for both batters and bowlers, while the dew factor will push for the winning captain to chase.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag/James Neesham, R Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Quinton De Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, K Gowtham, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye and Ravi Bishnoi.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Is lack of support for Jasprit Bumrah hurting Mumbai Indians? Irfan Pathan reacts

Fantasy XI

Batters: Hetmyer, Badoni, Hooda (vc) - While Hooda will be a top draw at number three, Hetmyer and Badoni will dominate in the middle order. Hooda's viscosity makes him the deputy captain.

Wicketkeepers: Samson, Buttler (c), Rahul, de Kock - Buttler and Rahul will give an explosive start, while the remaining two are no-brainers at the top. Buttler's lethal form with the bat makes him the undoubtful skipper.

All-rounders: Krunal - He has been heavily influential with his spins, making him a must-have.

Bowlers: Saini, Chahal, Avesh - While Chahal is another mandatory inclusion in the XI courtesy of his ever impactful leg-spins, the remaining duo have been promising with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 10, 2022 (Sunday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins