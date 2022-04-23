Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad keep up with its winning momentum against Bangalore?

    On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing off against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. SRH will be looking to keep up with its newfound winning momentum. Here is the preview and winner prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs SRH Bangalore-Hyderabad Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head likely fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    Match 36 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a top clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It will happen at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While SRH looks to continue its newly-found mojo against a good-going RCB, we present the preview and the predicted match-winner.

    Current form
    RCB     is in a terrific form in IPL 2022, winning five of the seven matches it has played so far and losing a couple, while it defeated new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in its last game. As for SRH, it has won four of its six matches so far, losing two, while it defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in its last game.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    RCB's heavily loaded batting makes it its strength. While its bowling looks weak, given the talent it possesses, it is not the case. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are the ones to rule.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    On the other hand, SRH's bowling will be its strength. While its batting might look weak, it has picked up in the last four matches. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan can nail it.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides has any injury concerns. In 20 meetings to date between the two, SRH leads 11-8, while in 16 encounters in India, SRH has an 8-7 lead. It will be their first-ever clash at Brabourne.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be searing, with an expected temperature of about 29-37 degrees and 48% humidity. The track will remain batting-friendly unless the teams self-destruct like PBKS the last time. A score of around 170-180 will be competitive, while the dew factor is sure to come in, making the toss-winning sides go for the chase.

    ALSO SEE: IPL 2022 - Is Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma heartbroken?

    Probable XI
    RCB:     Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.
    SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith/ Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Du Plessis, Tripathi, Abhishek - Du Plessis and Abhishek will give the right start, while Tripathi will fire at number three.
    Wicketkeeper: Karthik (vc) - He is the man who outperforms everyone in the department, making him the deputy captain.
    All-rounders: Markram, Ahmed - While Markram has been effective with the bat, Ahmed has dominated his orthodox spins.
    Bowlers: Hazlewood, Harshal, Hasaranga, Natarajan (c), Malik - Hasaranga is a must-have for his impactful spins, while the remaining four have been highly consistent with their pace, whereas Natarajan's trustworthiness makes him the skipper.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 23, 2022 (Saturday)
    Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Navi Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: SRH to win, thanks to its newly-found momentum and consistency

    Last Updated Apr 23, 2022, 7:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs GT kolkata-gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata halt Gujarat's fine winning streak?

    IPL 2022: RR ride on Jos Buttler's 'freak' show to beat DC; Tendulkar, Jaffer and more impressed snt

    IPL 2022: Rename Jos to Josh Buttler, says Tendulkar as RR ride on his 3rd ton to beat DC

    IPL 2022: Rajasthan Royals Jos Butler slams 3rd century of tournament against Delhi Capitals; twitter explodes snt

    IPL 2022: RR's 'unstoppable' Jos Buttler slams 3rd century of tournament; twitter explodes

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated snt

    IPL 2022: Ricky Ponting's family member tests Covid-19 positive; DC's head coach isolated

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!-ayh

    Kieron Pollard - Beyond the burly muscles and big sixes!

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 KKR vs GT kolkata-gujarat Match Prediction team analysis players to watch pitch weather probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, KKR vs GT, Match Prediction: Can Kolkata halt Gujarat's fine winning streak?

    IPL 2022: RR ride on Jos Buttler's 'freak' show to beat DC; Tendulkar, Jaffer and more impressed snt

    IPL 2022: Rename Jos to Josh Buttler, says Tendulkar as RR ride on his 3rd ton to beat DC

    Imola Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole for Sprint amid red flags

    Imola Grand Prix: Verstappen takes pole for Sprint amid red flags

    Watch Netflix intro recreated using yarn; OTT platform impressed by stop-motion artist's work-tgy

    Watch: Netflix intro recreated using yarn; OTT platform impressed by stop-motion artist's work

    Trouble plucking coriander leaves? Here's an impressive hack; watch-tgy

    Trouble plucking coriander leaves? Here's an impressive hack; watch

    Recent Videos

    UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    UP DyCM makes surprise inspection at health centre, finds doctors on leave

    Video Icon
    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'-ycb

    BJP leader CT Ravi justifies bulldozer action: 'Terrorists fed biryani are now facing bulldozer'

    Video Icon
    Khaas dost should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    'Khaas dost' should get closer: Boris Johnson sums up India-UK relations

    Video Icon
    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Will not allow extremist groups in UK to threaten India: Boris Johnson

    Video Icon
    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    Video Icon