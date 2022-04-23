IPL 2022, RCB vs SRH, Match Prediction: Can Hyderabad keep up with its winning momentum against Bangalore?

On Saturday, Royal Challengers Bangalore will be facing off against SunRisers Hyderabad in IPL 2022. SRH will be looking to keep up with its newfound winning momentum. Here is the preview and winner prediction.

Match 36 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) will witness a top clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). It will happen at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. While SRH looks to continue its newly-found mojo against a good-going RCB, we present the preview and the predicted match-winner.

Current form

RCB is in a terrific form in IPL 2022, winning five of the seven matches it has played so far and losing a couple, while it defeated new side Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in its last game. As for SRH, it has won four of its six matches so far, losing two, while it defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) by seven wickets in its last game.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

RCB's heavily loaded batting makes it its strength. While its bowling looks weak, given the talent it possesses, it is not the case. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff are the ones to rule.

On the other hand, SRH's bowling will be its strength. While its batting might look weak, it has picked up in the last four matches. Aiden Markram, Kane Williamson, Marco Jansen, Nicholas Pooran, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and T Natarajan can nail it.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the sides has any injury concerns. In 20 meetings to date between the two, SRH leads 11-8, while in 16 encounters in India, SRH has an 8-7 lead. It will be their first-ever clash at Brabourne.

Weather and pitch report

The Mumbai weather will be searing, with an expected temperature of about 29-37 degrees and 48% humidity. The track will remain batting-friendly unless the teams self-destruct like PBKS the last time. A score of around 170-180 will be competitive, while the dew factor is sure to come in, making the toss-winning sides go for the chase.

Probable XI

RCB: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Mohammed Siraj.

SRH: Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, J Suchith/ Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, Umran Malik and T Natarajan.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Du Plessis, Tripathi, Abhishek - Du Plessis and Abhishek will give the right start, while Tripathi will fire at number three.

Wicketkeeper: Karthik (vc) - He is the man who outperforms everyone in the department, making him the deputy captain.

All-rounders: Markram, Ahmed - While Markram has been effective with the bat, Ahmed has dominated his orthodox spins.

Bowlers: Hazlewood, Harshal, Hasaranga, Natarajan (c), Malik - Hasaranga is a must-have for his impactful spins, while the remaining four have been highly consistent with their pace, whereas Natarajan's trustworthiness makes him the skipper.

Match details

Date and day: April 23, 2022 (Saturday)

Venue: Brabourne Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: SRH to win, thanks to its newly-found momentum and consistency