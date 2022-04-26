Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, RCB vs RR, Match Prediction: Bangalore-Rajasthan clash in battle for top spot

    On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals face off in IPL 2022. It will be a battle for the top spot, especially for RR, as we present the preview and prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 RCB vs RR Bangalore-Rajasthan Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Pune, First Published Apr 26, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, and it will be a battle for the top spot, especially for RR. Here is the match preview and winner prediction.

    Current form
    RCB is currently placed fifth, having played eight and winning five, besides losing three, while it lost its last game to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by nine wickets. As for RR, it is ranked third, winning five off seven and losing a couple, while it lost its previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs.

    Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch
    RCB's batting is heavy and is its strength. Although its bowling might look wimpy, it is not the case and should not be taken lightly. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will be aiming to make an impact.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    RR is dominated by its bowling, which is its strength. However, considering how good its batting has been, the department is equally vital. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will look to roar.

    Injury concerns and head-to-head
    None of the sides is struggling with injuries. In 26 meetings between the two, RCB leads 13-10, while in 20 encounters in India, RCB edges ahead 9-8. The two have played once in Pune, with RCB winning it, while the last meeting this season also saw RCB getting the upper hand.

    Weather and pitch report
    The Mumbai weather will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 28-35 degrees and 53% humidity. As for the track, it will favour the batters but will have something for the bowlers, while the side winning the toss will look to chase, keeping in mind the dew factor.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle

    Probable XI
    RCB:     Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.
    RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Du Plessis, Hetmyer, Padikkal - Du Plessis will fire as an opener, while Padikkal dominates at number three, whereas Hetmyer will consolidate in the middle order.
    Wicketkeepers: Karthik, Buttler (c), Samson - Buttler is a no-brainer here for his explosive form, while Samson will also do good at number four, whereas Karthik has been impressive as a finisher.
    All-rounder: Ahmed - He has been dominating with his spins.
    Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Harshal, Krishna, Hasaranga - Chahal and Hasaranga are must-haves for their consistent spin impact, while Chahal's effectiveness makes him Buttler's deputy. Harshal and Krishna are sure to nail it with their pace.

    Match details
    Date and day:     April 26, 2022 (Tuesday)
    Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: RR wins due to its all-round performance

    Last Updated Apr 26, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai against Punjab, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai, Twitter reacts

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Punjab Kings-Chennai Super Kings: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6000 IPL runs; fans applaud-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan completes 6,000 IPL runs; fans applaud

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2022: BCCI to do away with bio-bubble - Report

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Recent Stories

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter deal social media reactions

    Elon Musk's $44 billion Twitter purchase sparks off Tweetstorm

    Twitter Elon Musk deal timeline Indian users tweet to Poison Pill

    Takeover Timeline: How Elon Musk won Twitter in just 31 days

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 billion deal

    Elon Musk to buy Twitter in $44 bn deal, make it 'better than ever'

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai against Punjab, Twitter reacts-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai, Twitter reacts

    football epl Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee snt

    Won't sell Chelsea for 10 years: Bidders asked to give ownership guarantee

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon