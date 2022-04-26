IPL 2022, RCB vs RR, Match Prediction: Bangalore-Rajasthan clash in battle for top spot

On Tuesday, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals face off in IPL 2022. It will be a battle for the top spot, especially for RR, as we present the preview and prediction.

Match 39 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 will be played between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). It takes place at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, and it will be a battle for the top spot, especially for RR. Here is the match preview and winner prediction.

Current form

RCB is currently placed fifth, having played eight and winning five, besides losing three, while it lost its last game to former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by nine wickets. As for RR, it is ranked third, winning five off seven and losing a couple, while it lost its previous match to Delhi Capitals (DC) by 15 runs.

Teams strengths-weaknesses and players to watch

RCB's batting is heavy and is its strength. Although its bowling might look wimpy, it is not the case and should not be taken lightly. Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood and Jason Behrendorff will be aiming to make an impact.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

RR is dominated by its bowling, which is its strength. However, considering how good its batting has been, the department is equally vital. Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen, Devdutt Padikkal, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jimmy Neesham, Ravichandran Ashwin, Sanju Samson, Jos Buttler, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna and Trent Boult will look to roar.

Injury concerns and head-to-head

None of the sides is struggling with injuries. In 26 meetings between the two, RCB leads 13-10, while in 20 encounters in India, RCB edges ahead 9-8. The two have played once in Pune, with RCB winning it, while the last meeting this season also saw RCB getting the upper hand.

Weather and pitch report

The Mumbai weather will be hot, with an expected temperature of around 28-35 degrees and 53% humidity. As for the track, it will favour the batters but will have something for the bowlers, while the side winning the toss will look to chase, keeping in mind the dew factor.

ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle

Probable XI

RCB: Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Virat Kohli, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Mohammed Siraj.

RR: Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Obed McCoy, Prasidh Krishna and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Du Plessis, Hetmyer, Padikkal - Du Plessis will fire as an opener, while Padikkal dominates at number three, whereas Hetmyer will consolidate in the middle order.

Wicketkeepers: Karthik, Buttler (c), Samson - Buttler is a no-brainer here for his explosive form, while Samson will also do good at number four, whereas Karthik has been impressive as a finisher.

All-rounder: Ahmed - He has been dominating with his spins.

Bowlers: Chahal (vc), Harshal, Krishna, Hasaranga - Chahal and Hasaranga are must-haves for their consistent spin impact, while Chahal's effectiveness makes him Buttler's deputy. Harshal and Krishna are sure to nail it with their pace.

Match details

Date and day: April 26, 2022 (Tuesday)

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins due to its all-round performance