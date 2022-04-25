Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle

    First Published Apr 25, 2022, 6:27 PM IST

    Chennai Super Kings will miss Moeen Ali for a few matches in IPL 2022. It is already without Deepak Chahar, as CSK lurks at the ninth spot in the points table.

    Image credit: BCCI

    In another injury setback for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all-rounder Moeen Ali is the latest calamity. He hurt his ankle during a CSK training session. As per ESPNCricinfo, the injury happened on Saturday, as the Englishman underwent scans, and the results arrived on Monday.

    Image credit: BCCI

    As of now, it is unclear as to till how long will Moeen be out, but it looks likely that he is sure to miss at least a few matches. While CSK plays Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, it will also play former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Englishman's last IPL 2022 game happened on April 17 against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune, which CSK lost by three wickets.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: BCCI

    Moeen was dropped for CSK's match against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai and was replaced by New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santer. At the same time, CSK won it by three wickets. Also, Moeen has struggled for form in IPL 2022.

    Image credit: BCCI

    Moeen has played five matches, scoring 87 runs at an average of 17.40 and a strike rate of 124.28, with his top score being 48. Moreover, he has been expensive with the ball, giving away 68 runs in eight overs, while he is yet to scalp a wicket. CSK is already struggling without pacer Deepak Chahar, who has been ruled out for the season with a back injury, while new skipper Ravindra Jadeja has struggled to lead the side, winning just a couple from the seven games in IPL 2022.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow Super Giants skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century against Mumbai Indians-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Lucknow skipper KL Rahul on Cloud 9 after second season century

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 PBKS vs CSK punjab-chennai Match Prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable fantasy xi where to watch-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK, Match Prediction: Chennai looks to gain more wins to stay in playoffs contention

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul century-led Lucknow Super Giants hands 8th loss to Mumbai Indians, netizens in disbelief-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: Rahul's century-led Lucknow hands 8th loss to Mumbai, netizens in disbelief

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs MI, lucknow super giants-mumbai indians: KL Rahul slams second season century; Twitter charmed-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs MI: KL Rahul slams 2nd season century; Twitter charmed

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?-ayh

    IPL 2022: What are the Rajasthan Royals players doing by wearing dhoti?

    Recent Stories

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched From price to features know it all gcw

    Realme Narzo 50A Prime launched; From price to features, know it all

    World Wrestling Entertainment, WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced-ayh

    WWE: 2 top superstars reported to return on RAW; ranking system likely to be introduced

    IB ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation gcw

    I&B ministry blocks 16 YouTube news channels for spreading disinformation

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR - adt

    Hanuman Chalisa row: Bombay HC refuses MP-MLA Rana couple plea seeking quashing of FIR

    Beat the heat: Refreshing mint-based drinks apt for summer detox-dnm

    Beat the heat: Refreshing mint-based drinks apt for summer detox

    Recent Videos

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition asks BJP gcw

    How can reading Hanuman Chalisa amount to sedition, asks BJP

    Video Icon
    Under construction building collapses in Delhi Satya Niketan rescue operation gcw

    Under-construction building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, 4 rescued so far

    Video Icon
    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    CMs Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann attend class on 'Deshbhakti'

    Video Icon
    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road says PM Modi gcw

    Kanyakumari will meet Vaishno Devi with a single road: PM Modi

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?-ayh

    IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

    Video Icon