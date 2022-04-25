IPL 2022: CSK suffers fresh injury scare; Moeen Ali hurts ankle

Chennai Super Kings will miss Moeen Ali for a few matches in IPL 2022. It is already without Deepak Chahar, as CSK lurks at the ninth spot in the points table.

In another injury setback for four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK), all-rounder Moeen Ali is the latest calamity. He hurt his ankle during a CSK training session. As per ESPNCricinfo, the injury happened on Saturday, as the Englishman underwent scans, and the results arrived on Monday.

As of now, it is unclear as to till how long will Moeen be out, but it looks likely that he is sure to miss at least a few matches. While CSK plays Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, it will also play former champion SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Sunday at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Englishman's last IPL 2022 game happened on April 17 against new side Gujarat Titans (GT) in Pune, which CSK lost by three wickets. FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Moeen was dropped for CSK's match against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai and was replaced by New Zealand all-rounder Mitchell Santer. At the same time, CSK won it by three wickets. Also, Moeen has struggled for form in IPL 2022.

