    IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Bairstow-Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested

    Friday, Punjab Kings defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 54 runs in IPL 2022. Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone did the job for PBKS to help it stay alive in playoffs contention while social media was divested.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Jonny Bairstow-Liam Livingstone powered Punjab topples Bangalore, social media divested-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published May 13, 2022, 11:38 PM IST

    It was a determined performance by Punjab Kings (PBKS) against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 60 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Friday, PBKS ran away with a 54-run win, as both teams stay in playoffs contention. It was a terrific batting performance by wicketkeeper-opener Jonny Bairstow and all-rounder Liam Livingstone, aided by the bowlers all-around, as PBKS put on a comprehensive cricketing show. The win takes PBKS to the sixth spot, while social media was genuinely divested by it, as a defeat would have virtually ruled it out of the playoffs race.

    Winning the toss, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis opted to bowl, as PBKS openers Bairstow (66) and Shikhar Dhawan (21) put on 60 runs before off-spinner Glenn Maxwell dismissed the latter in the fifth over of the powerplay. It was down to 101/3 by the tenth, with Bairstow departing to spinner Shahbaz Ahmed after scoring his ninth IPL half-century. Then, Livingstone (70) and skipper Mayank Agarwal (19) added 51 for the fourth before the latter fell to pacer Harshal Patel in the 15th and was down to 173/6 by the 18th.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - RCB vs PBKS (Match 60)

    Despite the wickets falling, PBKS kept up with its scoring rate. At the same time, Livingstone slammed his fourth IPL 50, including a 33-run partnership with Rishi Dhawan (7), before falling to Harshal in the final over, as PBKS posted a challenging total of 209/9. For RCB, Harshal bagged four, while spinner Wanindu Hasaranaga was laboriously economical.

    In reply, RCB openers Virat Kohli (20) and du Plessis (10) put on 33 before the former fell to pacer Kagiso Rabada in the fourth, while it was down to 40/3 by the fifth over of the PP, as PBKS gave an explosive start. Also, Kohli became the first IPL batter to accumulate 6,500 runs in the tournament. Rajat Patidar (26) and Glenn Maxwell (35) added 64 for the fourth wicket before the former was dismissed by leg-spinner Rahul Chahar.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    After that, wickets kept regularly falling, with no concrete partnerships coming up, as RCB lost by 50 runs. For PBKS, Rabada claimed three and was also the most economical one from his side.
    Brief scores: PBKS 209/9 (Bairstow- 66, Livingstone- 70; Harshal- 4/34) defeats RCB 155/9 (Maxwell- 35; Rabada- 3/21) by 54 runs.

    Last Updated May 13, 2022, 11:38 PM IST
