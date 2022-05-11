IPL 2022, RR vs DC Fantasy Prediction: Tips, Playing XI and more as playoffs race intensifies

Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals are locking horns in IPL 2022 on Wednesday. As the two stay in the playoffs race, we present the predicted Fantasy XI, along with the playing XI and more.

It will be a mouth-watering clash between former champion Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 58 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). It takes place at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday. Both the sides remain in playoffs contention, while a win would be beneficial for DC more than RR. Although both sides will not be guranteed of a playoffs berth after this match, it would certainly bring them a lot closer. On the same note, we present the ideal Fantasy XI for this game, along with the probable playing XI and other match details.

Batters - David Warner, Shimron Hetmyer and Sarfaraz Khan

Warner has been great in giving explosive starts, and will do the same, while Hetmyer and Sarfaraz will be great in the middle, with the latter acting as a decent finisher.

Wicketkeepers - Jos Buttler (c), Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant

Buttler will be the perfect opening partner for Warner, given his form throughout the season, making him a no-brainer and our first-hand captain. Samson will dominate at number three as usual, while Pant will be ideally suited at number four, as he has been averagely consistent thoroughly.

All-rounders - Ravichandran Ashwin

In this department, Ashwin is the only lad who makes the cut, thanks to his consistent impact with his off-spins, while he can come in handy with the bat when the teams needs him.

Bowlers - Yuzvendra Chahal (vc), Prasidh Kirshna, Kuldeep Yadav and Khaleel Ahmed

Chahal has been glorious with his leg-spins, impacting consistently and flawlessly, while his dependability makes him Buttler's deputy. Also, to aid him would be chinaman Kuldeep, who has regained his form quite brilliantly. On the other hand, the duo of Krishna and Khaleel are sure to deliver with their sheer pace, as they have been doing in the past few matches.

Probable XI

RR: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Daryl Mitchell/Rassie van der Dussen/Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Yuzvendra Chahal and Prasidh Krishna.

DC: KS Bharat/Sarfaraz Khan, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav.

Match details

Date and day: May 11, 2022 (Wednesday)

Venue: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: RR wins with a better form