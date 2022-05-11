Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Mumbai Indians is out of playoffs contention in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has admitted that MI lost mostly close matches.

    May 11, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    It has not been a season to remember for record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI). It is already out of the playoffs contention in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022, having lost nine matches, while it scripted an unwanted record by losing its opening eight games. Meanwhile, MI's wicketkeeper-opener Ishan Kishan has stated admitted that his side has lost mostly close matches.

    Kishan also asserted that MI will bounce back next season to make things right, as he said during the pre-match press conference on Wednesday, “Ups and downs are very much a part of this game. Yes, we will lose matches. There will be matches where we won’t perform, but what matters is how we keep the process right throughout the season. We want to win matches, and we are giving our best, but unfortunately, we lost many close matches this season. This happens, and I think we’ll make it right next season.”

    Kishan personally too has had an unstable IPL 2022. While he started shakily, falling for cheap, he has been impressive and has scored in his 40s in the last couple of matches. Meanwhile, explaining what went wrong with him initially, he considered, “What worked well for me was, initially when I started the tournament, I wasn’t over-thinking, I was just going and batting like I used to do.”

    “My focus was on giving a good start to the team. But, I think later on, somewhere I was trying to finish the game. Maybe, I lost my focus in the first six overs. I had a chat with the coach and captain also, and they just said, ‘If you can give us a good start, it will be helpful for the team, so you don’t have to think about finishing the game. If you are set there in the middle, you will anyway do that.’" he added. Watch his full presser video above, as MI takes on four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 59 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

