IPL 2022, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in a special club

Mumbai Indians is involved in an intense clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has joined Virat Kohli in a particular club involving run-scoring in the IPL.

Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has not had the best start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Meanwhile, it is playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma has done something special, as he has joined Virat Kohli in a run club concerning the tournament.

Rohit has scored his 10,000th run in the Twenty20 (T20) format. As a result, he has become only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to do so. While Rohit has scored 10,003, Kohli is at 10,379. Overall, he has become the seventh global cricketer to do so. The others are:

Chris Gayle - 14,562

Shoaib Malik - 11,698

Kieron Pollard - 11,474

Aaron Finch - 10,499

Virat Kohli - 10,379

David Warner - 10,373

Rohit Sharma - 10,003

LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs MI (MATCH 23)

As for the match, Rohit could score 28 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 164.71. He was dismissed by pacer Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over of the powerplay after being caught by Vaibhav Arora. MI is chasing a heft target of 199 set by PBKS. MI has neared the 50 runs park by the end of the PP (sixth over), having lost a couple of wickets.

Brief scores: PBKS 198/5 (Mayank- 52, Dhawan- 70, Jitesh- 30*; Thampi- 2/47) vs MI 43/2 in six overs (Rohit- 28; Vaibhav- 1/24).