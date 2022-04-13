Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs MI: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in a special club

    Mumbai Indians is involved in an intense clash against Punjab Kings in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma has joined Virat Kohli in a particular club involving run-scoring in the IPL.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs MI, Punjab Kings-Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in a special runs club-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Pune, First Published Apr 13, 2022, 10:16 PM IST

    Record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) has not had the best start to the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Meanwhile, it is playing Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday. Skipper Rohit Sharma has done something special, as he has joined Virat Kohli in a run club concerning the tournament.

    Rohit has scored his 10,000th run in the Twenty20 (T20) format. As a result, he has become only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to do so. While Rohit has scored 10,003, Kohli is at 10,379. Overall, he has become the seventh global cricketer to do so. The others are:
    Chris Gayle - 14,562
    Shoaib Malik - 11,698
    Kieron Pollard - 11,474
    Aaron Finch - 10,499
    Virat Kohli - 10,379
    David Warner - 10,373
    Rohit Sharma - 10,003

    LIVE SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs MI (MATCH 23)

    As for the match, Rohit could score 28 off 17 balls, hitting three fours and a couple of sixes at a strike rate of 164.71. He was dismissed by pacer Kagiso Rabada in the fourth over of the powerplay after being caught by Vaibhav Arora. MI is chasing a heft target of 199 set by PBKS. MI has neared the 50 runs park by the end of the PP (sixth over), having lost a couple of wickets.
    Brief scores: PBKS 198/5 (Mayank- 52, Dhawan- 70, Jitesh- 30*; Thampi- 2/47) vs MI 43/2 in six overs (Rohit- 28; Vaibhav- 1/24).

    Last Updated Apr 13, 2022, 10:17 PM IST
