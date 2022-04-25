IPL 2022, PBKS vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten 88 hands another defeat to Chennai, Twitter reacts

Four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) tasted another defeat, losing to Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, CSK fell short by 11 runs. While PBKS opener Shikhar Dhawan topped the game with an unbeaten 88, CSK fans were left depressed.

When winning the toss, CSK skipper Ravindra Jadeja asked PBKS to bat first. Openers Mayank Agarwal (18) and Dhawan (88) put on 37 before the former departed to off-spinner Maheesh Theekshana in the sixth over of the powerplay. However, the dismissal hardly mattered, as Dhawan and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (42) added 110 for the second wicket to keep PBKS on top.

FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - PBKS vs CSK (Match 38)

In the 18th, Rajapaksa fell to pacer Dwayne Bravo. The partnerships were short-lived thereon for PBKS, while Dhawan scored his 47th IPL half-century and also scripted some records by scoring his 6,000th IPL run. PBKS finished on a commanding total of 187/4, while Bravo claimed a couple for CSK, whereas spinner Mitchell Santner was duly economical.

In reply, CSK began shakily, losing a couple within the sixth, at 30, and struggled at 40/3 by the seventh. In the meantime, opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (30) and Ambati Rayudu (78) added 49 for the fifth wicket, while the former fell to pacer Kagiso Rabada in the 13th. However, a 64-run partnership ensued between Rayudu and Jadeja (13).

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

Although Rayudu slammed his 22nd IPL 50 and looked dangerous, it was in the 18th that Rabada crushed him with a yorker to bring PBKS back into the game and keep it alive at 153. Even former skipper MS Dhoni (12) could not pull off his magical finishing skills, as CSK lost by 11 runs. For PBKS, pacers Rabada and Rishi Dhawan claimed a couple, whereas the former and fellow pacer Arshdeep Singh were decently economical.

Brief scores: PBKS 187/4 (Dhawan- 88*, Rajapaksa- 42; Bravo- 2/42) vs CSK 176/6 (Gaikwad- 30, Rayudu- 78; Rabada- 2/23) by 11 runs.