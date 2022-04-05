Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell's availability date for RCB

    Royal Challengers Bangalore has had a mixed start to IPL 2022. Meanwhile, Mike Hesson has revealed the availability date for Glenn Maxwell.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mike Hesson reveals Glenn Maxwell availability date for Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB-ayh
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 5, 2022, 12:36 PM IST

    It has been a mixed start for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Having played a couple of games so far, RCB has won and lost apiece. While RCB is ruing the unavailability of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, head coach Mike Hesson has revealed when he will be available.

    Notably, Maxwell has already joined the RCB squad and has completed his mandatory three-day quarantine. However, he has been unable to play due to a clause laid down by Cricket Australia (CA). Although Maxwell has not been a part of the Australian squad touring Pakistan, he has had to wait until April 6 to be eligible to play in the IPL, considering that he could have been an injury back-up for Australia.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    "It's pretty clear from Cricket Australia's point of view that no contracted players are available before April 6. So, regardless of when they arrive here, they can't play before April 6. We have been well aware of that as every other side. We have planned for that. Maxi [Maxwell] will be with us and available from the 9th," Hesson said in an RCB video on social media.

    Maxwell has been a sensation for RCB ever since being roped in by the franchise in IPL 2021. He finished as the side's highest run-scorer last season, amassing 513 runs in 14 innings at an impressive average of 42.75 and a strike rate of 144.10, including six half-centuries, while he had a top score of 78. He also claimed three wickets in six innings at an economy of 8.43, with his best figure being 2/23. Recently, he got married to his long-time Indian partner Vini Raman.

    Last Updated Apr 5, 2022, 12:36 PM IST
