IPL 2022, MI vs LSG: KL Rahul slams century in his 100th game, social media erupts

New team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is up against record five-time former champion Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 26 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Being played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, LSG skipper KL Rahul has slammed a century in what happens to be his 100th IPL game. As a result, social media erupted.

Rahul has become one of the many players to play his 100th match in the world's most lucrative Twenty20 (T20) domestic league, the IPL. As an opener, he played a commanding knock of an unbeaten 103 off 60 balls. He slammed nine fours and five sixes in this knock at a strike rate of 171.6.

Rahul has played the best knock by any player in his 100th IPL game. He has also become the fourth player to score a couple of tons against an opponent in the IPL to date, as it was his second against MI. The others are Chris Gayle vs Punjab Kings (PBKS), Virat Kohli vs Gujarat Lions (GL) and David Warner vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Rahul is also the first IPL skipper to score a century for a couple of different sides. He is only the second IPL skipper with multiple tons after Kohli, who slammed five for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). As for the match, LSG was invited to bat first and has managed to put a persuasive total on the board, of 199/4, with Rahul being the top-scorer, while pacer Jaydev Unadkat claimed a couple for MI.

Brief scores: LSG 199/4 (Rahul- 103*, Pandey- 38; Unadkat- 2/32) vs MI.