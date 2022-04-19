Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Du Plessis-Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted

    Tuesday, Lucknow Super Giants suffered an 18-run loss to Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. While Faf du Plessis and Josh Hazlewood performed, fans were left delighted.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Faf du Plessis-Josh Hazlewood star as Bangalore drubs Lucknow by 18 runs; fans exulted-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Navi Mumbai, First Published Apr 19, 2022, 11:49 PM IST

    Match 31 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) saw Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeat new team Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). Played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, RCB scripted an 18-run win, thanks to skipper Faf du Plessis and pacer Josh Hazlewood's performances. Meanwhile, fans were delighted with this RCB win.

    When winning the toss, LSG skipper KL Rahul asked RCB to bat, as it was off to a hyper start, losing three wickets with 44 runs on the board within the sixth over of the powerplay and getting down to 62/4 by the eighth. However, du Plessis (96) and Shahbaz Ahmed (26) put on a 70-run stand for the fifth wicket to bring RCB back into the innings. While du Plessis scored his 24th IPL half-century, Ahmed was run out in the 16th.

    FULL SCORECARD: IPL 2022 - LSG vs RCB (Match 31)

    Later, du Plessis and Dinesh Karthik (13) added 49 more for the sixth wicket before the former fell six short of his maiden IPL century, as pacer Jason Holder got his prized wicket in the final over. At the same time, RCB managed to put on a noteworthy total of 181/6. For LSG, Holder and pacer Dushmantha Chameera claimed a couple each, the former being the most economical.

    In reply, LSG lost a couple within the fifth over of the PP, at 33, while Rahul (30) and Krunal Pandya (42) added 31 for the third wicket before the former was sent back by pacer Harshal Patel in the eighth. Meanwhile, Krunal and Deepak Hooda (13) put on 36 more, while the latter fell to pacer Mohammed Siraj in the 13th, at 100. However, LSG kept losing wickets every 20-odd runs thereon, as the partnerships failed to be promising enough to see it through.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Eventually, LSG fell short by 18 runs, with a couple of wickets in hand. For RCB, pacer Hazlewood was an absolute star, claiming a four-for, while off-spinner Glenn Maxwell turned out to be reasonably economical.
    Brief scores: RCB 181/6 (Du Plessis- 96; Holder- 2/25) defeats LSG 163/8 (Rahul- 30, Krunal- 42; Hazlewood- 4/25) by 18 runs.

    Last Updated Apr 19, 2022, 11:49 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB, Lucknow Super Giants-Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Virat Kohli falls for golden duck; social media upset

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win against Kolkata Knight Riders - Rajasthan Royals Jos Buttler-ayh

    IPL 2022, RR vs KKR: Had some belief that we could win - Rajasthan's Jos Buttler

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB Bangalore clash against LSG Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been shaping up ahead of RCB's clash against LSG

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient-ayh

    IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya's wife Natasa Stankovic shares her new style quotient

    Recent Stories

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile-dnm

    IAF successfully test fires BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

    The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members RBA

    The Kardashians: Kim Kardashian to Kylie Jenner; know salaries of Kardashian-Jenner family members

    Stomach aches: Eat these foods as home remedies for stomach pain-dnm

    Stomach aches: Eat these foods as home remedies for stomach pain

    Soothe dry throat with these home remedies-dnm

    Soothe dry throat with these home remedies

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon