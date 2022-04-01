IPL 2022: KL Rahul delighted to see LSG batters in form following CSK domination

It was a splendid outing by new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Match 7 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 against four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, LSG walked away with a six-wicket win. Meanwhile, LSG skipper KL Rahul expressed his delight at his batters being in form.

Rahul mainly hailed wicketkeeper-opener Quinton de Kock for being in superb form and pivotal in winning. "Quinny, in good form, batted beautifully. Lewis has worked hard on his batting. His timing has gotten better. Seeing so many players in form puts a smile on a captain's face," he said after the match.

Heaping praise on new lad Ayush Badoni, Rahul stated, "Badoni, I'd seen a few videos, when you only get to see the good shots, but the way he's been batting is phenomenal. Strong, 360-degree player, a great find for India and an asset for white-ball cricket. In these conditions, you give yourself an over or two, capitalise on the powerplay, and a right-left has advantages."

Later, de Kock stated that it was vital to win close matches to boost the team's morale. He even hailed the other batters of the side and upheld the team's fighting spirit. He praised the wicket as a good one and termed the score of 210 as a par score on the track. He believed that hanging onto the crease was the key to winning.

"Evin played a hell of a knock tonight, which was unbelievable, and so did the youngster. It was great for everyone. It was nervy. Chasing 210 will always be a close game, but the boys were quite calm. It was mixed emotions among everyone. I was pretty calm myself. We knew what was going on out there. But, getting it done is still a hell of a job done," de Kock.