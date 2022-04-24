IPL 2022: How the conversation with Ricky Ponting has motivated Kuldeep Yadav?

Kuldeep Yadav has found his mojo back in IPL 2022 with Delhi Capitals (DC). Meanwhile, here's how the conversation with Ricky Ponting has motivated him.

India chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is glad to have found his form back in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. After leaving former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he was picked up by Delhi Capitals (DC) during the IPL 2022 Mega Auction. Meanwhile, he has credited head coach Ricky Ponting for his rise in the form.

DC roped Kuldeep in for ₹2 crores and has since claimed 13 wickets in seven matches at an economy of 8.47, including a four-for, while his best figures are 4/35. Currently, he is DC's highest wicket-taker in IPL 2022 and the third overall this season. He recalls that the first interaction with Ponting inspired him a lot.

FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

"When you are given the freedom to express yourself, you start to enjoy everything. When I spoke to Ricky during my first practice session with the team, he told me that I am bowling very well and that he's looking to play me for all 14 league matches. That conversation with him motivated me a lot," Kuldeep expressed during a DC podcast.

Kuldeep also explained assistant coach Shane Watson's influence, as he reckoned, "Shane Watson has also helped me a lot. I am fortunate to have worked with Watson for three-four sessions. He has particularly helped me with the mental aspect of the game. I have shared many things with him about what I have been through before joining this team. I speak openly with him."

ALSO WATCH: IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

On being asked about Rishabh Pant as DC's skipper, he compared him to MS Dhoni and said, "I feel Rishabh is showing a few glimpses of MS Dhoni's characteristics behind the stumps. He guides well and stays calm on the field. Wicketkeepers play a big role in the success of spinners. The credit for my performance in this IPL goes to Rishabh as well. We have a good understanding now."