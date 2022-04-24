IPL 2022: Is Hardik Pandya contemplating India comeback?

Hardik Pandya has done a tremendous job leading Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022. However, is he focused on making a comeback for Team India? Watch here.

It has been a fabulous ride for Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). While he has invariably led new side Gujarat Titans (GT), his performance as a player has also begun to make amends. However, is it all because he is eyeing a comeback to Team India?

After GT’s eight-run win over former two-time champion Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday, Pandya reckoned, “I don’t think it’s my comeback anyway, and secondly, I don’t focus on my comeback. I focus on the game which I play. Currently, I am playing IPL and will focus on IPL, then will see where the future takes me. It’s never in my hands now. I focus on the team in which I’m playing in. We are doing well, and I’m pleased.”

As for the match, Pandya judged, “I feel we were 10-15 runs short, they kind of finished very strong. But with the kind of bowling attack, I backed my chances. The wicket had an up and down bounce. The back of the length ball was working pretty nicely.”



On being asked if captaincy has helped him evolve, he supposed, “Captaincy does help. I’m a cricketer who loves to take on challenges and responsibilities. I have batted for quite a few years and have a great understanding of the game, and that is when you get successful. It is why I can use my experience. It has been good so far.”