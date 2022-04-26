Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands

    Hardik Pandya is keeping himself fit with intense workouts to lead Gujarat Titans successfully in IPL 2022. Meanwhile, his son Agastya has learnt how to shake hands.

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya engages in intense workout session, Agastya learns to shake hands-ayh
    Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya is having a great time in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been leading the new team Gujarat Titans (GT) gratefully, as the team dominates at the top of the table. Meanwhile, Pandya is also faring well with the bat, keeping himself fit physically.

    He recently shared a video of one of his workouts at the team hotel. In the clip, he is seen performing the Cable Row. As he pulls, one of his GT teammates is seen climbing on the equipment to push the weights to help Pandya. "When your trainer wants to push you 😂😈🤣", captioned Pandya.

    Meanwhile, besides having a great time leading GT in IPL 2022, he is also having a relaxing time with his family at the team hotel. Recently, GT shared a video of Pandya's son, Agastya, who was trying to learn shaking hands, with Pandya assisting him. "Papa Pandya 🤝🏻 Junior Pandya 🥰💙", read the video caption by GT.

    Earlier, Pandya had also shared a video of him and Agastya having a great time in the swimming pool of the team hotel. Agastya tries to take a dip into the pool with the help of his father, wearing a cute yellow inflatable. "Our day just got 𝟏𝟎𝟎% brighter and 𝟐𝟎𝟎% cuter 🤩😍", read the caption.

    Along with Agastya, Pandya also has the ultimate presence of his Serbian Bollywood wife, Natasa Stankovic. Pandya has shared a couple of pictures along with her in the team hotel. A couple of days back, Natasa also shared a video of a day for the Pandyas inside the team bubble.

