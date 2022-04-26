IPL 2022: Reason for Punjab Kings' Rishi Dhawan's face mask explained

Punjab Kings' Rishi Dhawan was seen playing with a face mask in IPL 2022, as it caught the attention of social media. Meanwhile, here's the actual reason behind it.

Match 38 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 saw Punjab Kings (PBKS) trounce four-time defending champion Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 11 runs. Played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, PBKS all-rounder Rishi Dhawan drew everyone's attention as he was sporting a face mask while bowling and fielding. Consequently, social media was reactive about it.

However, as fans wonder the reason behind the same, Dhawan had suffered a grave injury during the Ranji Trophy this season before returning to IPL 2022. Apparently, upon his followthrough, he was stuck on his face. It led to him injuring his nose and even undergoing surgery. He was also seen practising using the mask in one of the videos shared by PBKS on social platforms.

"I am coming back to the IPL after four years. Thus, it was a little depressing when I was injured in the Ranji Trophy. I had to undergo surgery, ruling me out of the opening four games. But, I'm alright now and available for selection. I've been training strongly and hoping to make a bold comeback. It was a low phase for me because I worked hard for the comeback and finally got the chance after four years," Dhawan spoke in the video.

"I performed well in the domestic circuit. I continuously tried to make a comeback for three to four years. Therefore, I was scared and wondered if I would miss out on playing due to the injury. But it keeps happening in cricket. Sometimes we remain happy, and at times we don't. I have realised with this experience that there will be ups and downs," concluded Dhawan.