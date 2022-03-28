IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

The IPL 2022 is off to rolling, as two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, clash on Monday. Here is the match preview and the winner prediction.

It has been an entertaining start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). In Match 4 of the tournament, on Monday, the two new teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As the fans will be excited about this fun clash, we present the match preview and the predicted match-winner.

Teams strengths and weaknesses

As for GT, it is heavy in its bowling. However, it is packed with giants in terms of its batting line-up. The likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will be making things count for the side.

LSG, on the other hand, is also heavily loaded in terms of bowling. However, with quite some talented batters in the side, it cannot be taken lightly. Players like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan might nail it.

Injury concerns, weather and pitch report

None of the sides has any injury concerns, fresh into the season. The Mumbai weather will be soothing, with an expected temperature of around 27-33 degrees, along with 56% humidity. The track will be even with a slight advantage for the spinners, while teams would prefer to chase due to the dew factor.

Probable XI

GT: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.

LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot.

Fantasy XI

Batters: Gill (c), Mann, Vohra, Hooda - Gill will give the right start, while Hooda will dominate at the top, whereas Mann and Vohra will consolidate in the middle. Gill's reliability makes him the skipper.

Wicketkeepers: Wade, Gurbaz - Wade is a no-brainer here, while Gurbaz has been decent with the bat of late.

All-rounders: Pandya (vc), Tewatia - Pandya will be a force with the bat, while Tewatia can contribute across departments. Pandya's effectiveness makes him Gill's deputy.

Bowlers: Avesh, Bishnoi, Rajpoot - Avesh and Rajpoot are sure to rule it with their pace, while Bishnoi has been consistent with his spins.

Match details

Date and day: March 28 (Monday)

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Time: 7.30 PM (IST)

Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)

Where to watch (Online): Hotstar

Prediction: LSG wins