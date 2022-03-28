Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: GT vs LSG, Match Prediction - Which team will draw 1st blood?

    The IPL 2022 is off to rolling, as two new teams, Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants, clash on Monday. Here is the match preview and the winner prediction.

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Prediction team analysis players to watch probable fantasy xi live streaming-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    Mumbai, First Published Mar 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST

    It has been an entertaining start to the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). In Match 4 of the tournament, on Monday, the two new teams, Gujarat Titans (GT) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), lock horns at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As the fans will be excited about this fun clash, we present the match preview and the predicted match-winner.

    Teams strengths and weaknesses
    As for GT, it is heavy in its bowling. However, it is packed with giants in terms of its batting line-up. The likes of Shubman Gill, David Miller, Hardik Pandya, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami and Lockie Ferguson will be making things count for the side.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    LSG, on the other hand, is also heavily loaded in terms of bowling. However, with quite some talented batters in the side, it cannot be taken lightly. Players like KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Evin Lewis, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Quinton de Kock, Ravi Bishnoi and Avesh Khan might nail it.

    Injury concerns, weather and pitch report
    None of the sides has any injury concerns, fresh into the season. The Mumbai weather will be soothing, with an expected temperature of around 27-33 degrees, along with 56% humidity. The track will be even with a slight advantage for the spinners, while teams would prefer to chase due to the dew factor.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - Is Aryan Khan, the 'mini-Shah Rukh Khan'? Here what netizens say

    Probable XI
    GT:     Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Hardik Pandya (c), Vijay Shankar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson and Mohammed Shami.
    LSG: KL Rahul (c & wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Manan Vohra, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Panda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Ankit Rajpoot.

    Fantasy XI
    Batters:     Gill (c), Mann, Vohra, Hooda - Gill will give the right start, while Hooda will dominate at the top, whereas Mann and Vohra will consolidate in the middle. Gill's reliability makes him the skipper.
    Wicketkeepers: Wade, Gurbaz - Wade is a no-brainer here, while Gurbaz has been decent with the bat of late.
    All-rounders: Pandya (vc), Tewatia - Pandya will be a force with the bat, while Tewatia can contribute across departments. Pandya's effectiveness makes him Gill's deputy.
    Bowlers: Avesh, Bishnoi, Rajpoot - Avesh and Rajpoot are sure to rule it with their pace, while Bishnoi has been consistent with his spins.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - When Virender Sehwag once praised Dhoni-like Ishan Kishan's 'fearlessness'

    Match details
    Date and day:     March 28 (Monday)
    Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
    Time: 7.30 PM (IST)
    Where to watch (TV): Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 Hindi (also available in HD and other regional languages)
    Where to watch (Online): Hotstar
    Prediction: LSG wins

    Last Updated Mar 28, 2022, 5:00 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Faf du Plessis slams 50 on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut, social media delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi Capitals steals a win away from Mumbai Indians; Twitter unhappy with Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Delhi steals a win away from Mumbai; Twitter unhappy with Bumrah

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab Kings chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Punjab chases its highest successful target, netizens celebrate

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC vs MI, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC vs MI: Rohit Sharma fined for maintaining slow over-rate

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Was good to see the back of Pollard early, says Seifert

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Faf du Plessis slams 50 on Royal Challengers Bangalore debut, social media delighted-ayh

    IPL 2022, PBKS vs RCB: Du Plessis slams 50 on Bangalore debut, social media delighted

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav snt

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI: Sehwag, Harbhajan and more hail Man of the Match Kuldeep Yadav

    Recent Videos

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldnt exist in Bollywood

    Exclusive: Shefali Shah reveals one thing that shouldn’t exist in Bollywood

    Video Icon